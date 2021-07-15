Whanganui Metro club rugby: Tough workout for local side ahead of semifinal

The Whanganui Metro team will meet Feilding Old Boys-Oroua in the semifinal. Photo / File

St John's Whanganui Metro got a much harder workout than expected in their last MRU Colts round-robin fixture before tomorrow's semifinal.

Facing a desperate fifth-placed Freyberg Old Boys at Spriggens Park, Metro got tuned up by a monster forward pack that was quite different to the squad they disposed of 33-0 on May 22.

Metro had to hang tough before they could turn to their pace and conditioning to run out 59-31 winners.

"They threw everything, plus some extra players, at us. A few guys we haven't seen before," said coach Mark Cosford.

"Their Prems have finished. Some big boys turned up – took us a bit of a shock."

Freyberg field teams in the Senior 1-2 grades, and with their A side finishing on June 26, it seems the age eligible jumped in to try to save their Colts season, even though those players could not have played the semifinal if successful.

"Just rumbling it up, we couldn't contain them. It's a bit disheartening when that stuff happens," said Cosford.

"Tough on our smaller boys, but round the legs, then it went all right."

Jack O'Leary was once again the standout, as four tries took him to 24 for the season.

"He's first to admit, they're all team tries," said Cosford.

"The boys as a whole group are really moulding well before this semifinal."

First-five Joey Devine kicked 8-9 conversions, with accuracy likely to be crucial when they host Feilding Old Boys-Oroua at Spriggens Park at 12.45pm.

Metro beat FOBO 27-10 in Feilding on April 17, but this will be their first trip to Whanganui after they opted to default the return game on June 5.

Since then, Metro have been somewhat of a bodyguard for the fourth-placed team - comfortably beating the other three sides who missed the semifinals to stop them overtaking FOBO on the table.

Still, Cosford used the example of Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau upsetting Byford's Readimix Taihape in the Tasman Tanning Premier semifinal as an example of not taking FOBO for granted and thinking about the final before they get there.

"I said to them, 'don't make this Saturday the last time you play rugby together'."'