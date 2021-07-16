Whanganui weather: What to expect this weekend

Outdoor school holiday plans may have to be put on hold this weekend. Photo / Bevan Conley

Outdoor school holiday plans may have to be put on hold this weekend. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui can expect strong winds over the weekend and a wind watch is in place for inland areas on Friday night.

"That will apply for the bulk of Saturday as well, with northerly winds that could possibly reach severe gale," MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said.

The weekend wasn't looking good in terms of rain, either.

"Rain is coming through on Saturday, and it could possibly be heavy for a time," Makgabutlane said.

"Again, I would urge people to watch out for those strong winds. That's the main story for this weekend.

"With this low, coastal communities should take extra care tomorrow as well.

"We could see those wave conditions picking up throughout Saturday. Saturday is definitely not a good day to be on the water."

More showers were expected on Sunday, Makgabutlane said.

"Most areas can expect at least a shower passing through. Winds will still be a little bit brisk, but not as strong as Saturday.

"Temperatures should remain in the mid to upper teens for the weekend though, so that's one good thing.

"Even those overnight temperatures aren't dropping too low. They should be remaining in the double digits."

Makgabutlane said it would get a little colder as next week began.

"The air flow turns south west, so it'll be a couple of degrees colder on Monday.

"There will be the chance of a couple of showers, but certainly nothing like the rain we'll see this weekend.

"Winds will be cooler, because it;s coming from the south, but again, it won't be as strong as the weekend.

"It's school holidays at the moment, so people might be planning some travel over the next few days.

"There's certainly plenty happening weather-wise."