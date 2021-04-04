Whanganui Lotto winner gets share of $1million prize

A Whanganui player won a third share of the big Lotto prize on Saturday night. Photo / File

A Whanganui player won a third share of the big Lotto prize on Saturday night. Photo / File

Liz Wylie is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle

A Whanganui player is one of three winners to share this weekend's Lotto first division prize.

Each of the three players will take home $333,333 with the Whanganui winner purchasing their prize online.

Another winner in Waikato also purchased the ticket online and the third winner bought their ticket at New World in Wanaka.

The big win isn't the first in Whanganui over recent months, with two big wins seen in the district back in December.

Two days before Christmas, a Whanganui player bagged almost $28,000 after picking up a lucky ticket from Pak'nSave Whanganui.

Earlier in December, a player who purchased their ticket at St Johns Four Square took home just over $32,000.

In November 2020 a $600,000 winning ticket was sold in the city.