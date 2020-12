The Whanganui River mouth looking south along South Beach.

With the help of the Wanganui Aero Club, Chronicle photographer Bevan Conley took to the skies in a Cessna 172 Skyhawk to get a very different perspective on Whanganui.

High above the Bason Botanic Gardens.

The new subdivision on Tirimoana Pl off Great North Rd.

The Whanganui River mouth with port in the foreground.

The Whanganui High School grounds.

The top Durie Hill with the tower at the centre.

Above Whanganui East looking out to sea with the racecourse at the centre.

Work continues on the road linking Fitzherbert Ave to Mosston Rd.