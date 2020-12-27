Whanganui weather: What we can expect for the New Year

Whanganui is set for fine weather as 2020 disappears into the sunset. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui is set for a week of relatively fine weather heading into 2021, with the forecast putting the city on track as one of the nicest spots to be as New Zealand prepares to bring in the New Year.

According to Metservice, this week will be relatively clear, with only a small amount of cloud expected most mornings, clearing by afternoon.

"The next couple of days there'll just be a little bit of cloud most mornings, but otherwise it turns out to be a relatively nice day for most of the Whanganui area," meteorologist Mmathapelo​ Makgabutlane​ told the Chronicle.

Makgabutlane​ said that after a colder weekend than normal, temperatures are set to rebound also, becoming warmer by the tail-end of the week.

"Sunday was a relatively chilly day hitting only 17C, and that is supposed to continue into Monday, but those temperatures will make a slow recovery and creep into the lower to mid-twenties by Thursday."

According to Makgabutlane​, New Year's Day on Friday is on track to be a stunner also, with only some morning and evening cloud and a high of 22C.

"Again, it doesn't look like there anything too concerning. There may just be a few cloudy periods during the morning and evening but other than that, it's looking to be a fine day to look forward to."

Makgabutlane​ said Whanganui was on the luckier side of the weather for the first day of 2021.

"The South Island looks a bit unsettled, and there's a possibility of the central North Island to be in for a bit of weather on Friday also."

"It seems like Whanganui might be one of the better places. It's still a little bit far out, but it looks like so far it's looking better than others."