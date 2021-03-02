Whanganui letters: Reduce speed for pedestrians

Temporary roundabouts on Victoria Ave were a big hit with drivers. Photo / Bevan Conley

Reduce speed for pedestrians

We know most drivers preferred having roundabouts in the Avenue while the lights were being upgraded (Chronicle, February 27).

What we pedestrians would prefer is to have priority given to us: reduce traffic by making 30km/h the limit in town with lots of judder bars to enforce it.

Then we'd see more people walking and cycling because it would be quicker in many cases, with health benefits, and fewer families having to spend money on a second car to ferry children to school etc.

ANGELA STRATTON

Whanganui

Current lockdown a shambles

What a shambles we are witnessing as yet again our Prime Minister orders level 3 lockdown in Auckland and level 2 for the rest of the country.

Why for Heaven's sake should the rest of New Zealand be punished time after time for Auckland's endless woes and careless control where Covid-19 is concerned?

Over the two most recent lockdowns hundreds of events have had to be abandoned or postponed across the country, several such as the Wings over the Wairarapa event held this last weekend being called off halfway through.

No cases in the South Island for months but, no, everyone down there has to pay the price for Auckland's daily cases as well.

Aucklanders themselves are also feeling aggrieved, with those in the food business having to throw food out along with all the other disruptions to business, work and holidays.

Perhaps we should leave Auckland and further north to become a new country – Aotearoa perhaps, which I'm sure would suit everyone up there fine, while the rest of the country remains good old New Zealand just as it should be and we just get on and govern ourselves.

PHILSON SHERRIFF

Marton