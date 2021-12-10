Whanganui letters: It's your choice but it's not segregation

Te Rito which is Whanganui's Covid 19 vaccination centre. Photo / Bevan Conley

The use of the word "segregation", to describe things that the vaccinated can do compared with what the unvaccinated can do is entirely inappropriate.

To put it in context, it would be like Rosa Parkes wanting to keep her seat on the bus in Montgomery, US in the 1950s without a ticket. All the other people on the bus have a ticket. She had a ticket, and a right to ride, seated, on the bus.

So it is with retaining the most normal life we can live under the circumstances. Being vaccinated is the ticket. And it's free. This is not segregation.

CHANNA MIRIAN KNUCKEY

Gonville

Think carefully

All living creatures are born with a strong sense of self-survival. As parents, they will try to protect their offspring.

If you have allowed an artificial intelligence (the internet) to derail this natural system, by implanting beliefs that tell you the virus is not real, or that the vaccine is more dangerous, then your brain's risk assessment system is in big trouble.

Respect your choices? Yeah, nah. I have done my three score years and 10 so don't mind dying. But I don't need long Covid.

I already have post-polio syndrome. (No vaccines in 1950). Take a deep breath. It's not too late to change your mind.

MARY STELLA TAYLOR

Whanganui

Come to Whanganui

It is absolutely astonishing that an iwi leader and the mayor of my hometown would tell people not to go to Whanganui.

Is this some kind of ridiculous joke? Instead of demoting our beautiful town, these leaders should be promoting vaccinations to make our citizens safer.

It seems even so-called academics get things wrong. Nobody will stop this man from entering Whanganui if the law says I can.

REX HEAD

Papatoetoe

Proceed with caution

Chris Luxon states that Auckland should have opened up at the green level in the traffic light system ... to go from lockdown to almost complete freedom in one swoop.

Grant Robertson states that Auckland still has a significant outbreak and needs to move down the traffic light levels cautiously.

Who is right? Firstly, the National Party can't have it both ways. After constantly criticising the Government for its handling of the Covid response in Auckland, its leader is now saying it is going so well with great vaccination levels and low hospitalisations that it now should be operating at green level.

An analogy. If you have an infected leg and your doctor puts you on a course of antibiotics for 10 days, do you stop after six days, as the infection appears to have gone, or do you go the full course?

Doctors tell us stopping too soon greatly risks the infection recurring and becoming even worse and spreading further. Now apply this to Auckland.

I hope this is not a sign of how Luxon will play his hand ... politically posturing to businesses and profits over the general health and well being of the wider population.

KEN CARVELL

Whanganui