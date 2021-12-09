Covid 19 Delta outbreak: No jump in vaccination demand after Whanganui Covid-19 case, but booster doses increase

The DHB said 514 total doses were delivered on Monday. Ministry of Health figures indicate 176 of those were first and second doses, with the remaining 338 booster shots. Photo / Bevan Conley

The DHB said 514 total doses were delivered on Monday. Ministry of Health figures indicate 176 of those were first and second doses, with the remaining 338 booster shots. Photo / Bevan Conley

There has been no marked increase in people presenting for a Covid-19 vaccination since a community case was discovered in Whanganui, but those getting booster shots are increasing daily.

Whanganui's first community case of Covid-19 in 20 months was detected on Saturday. The case remains active and is isolating at a DHB-operated self-isolation facility in the city.

Ministry of Health vaccination data for the Whanganui DHB shows the number presenting for a first or second dose of the vaccine has dropped.

In the six days before the case was announced, the DHB delivered an average of 468 first and second doses each day.

For the four days after the announcement of the case, the average was 294 doses, partially explained by variables such as differing days of the week, as well as the number of clinics operating.

However, the numbers lining up for a booster shot are increasing.

Anyone who received a second dose more than six months ago, or those who are deemed severely immunocompromised, are now able to receive a booster in an effort to increase waning immunity.

A DHB spokeswoman said the number of people coming in to be vaccinated spiked in the days before and after the introduction of the traffic light system on December 3.

"We are still seeing people coming in for their first and second doses, but those who were in a rush to get their doses so they could get vaccine passes either have them now or need to wait until it's time for their second doses in a couple of weeks," the spokeswoman said.

"We are really happy to still have people coming forward for their first and second doses, albeit in smaller numbers than last week."

To encourage uptake of initial and booster doses, this week the DHB has launched a Christmas campaign, 'crackervax', with a number of prizes on offer.

Those receiving a dose of the vaccine at Victoria Ave's Te Rito vaccination centre will be given a Christmas cracker, the contents of which include a voucher for a variety of prizes ranging from a free coffee and cake to a brand-new iPhone.