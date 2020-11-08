Whanganui letters: Inequality magnified by Govt

The rise in the visible homeless population has led to unease amongst the public. Photo / file

Inequality magnified by Govt

Like Martin Visser (Letters, November 7) I am sceptical about the Government's intentions to combat poverty, when its own policies exacerbate inequalities. The chief culprit is the iniquitous "funding-to-lend" scheme. It's the proverbial elephant-in-the-room which few commentators dare to question.

Economics writer Bernard Hickey is one critic, while Social Credit's Chris Leitch is the only political leader who has dared to challenge Finance Minister Grant Robertson to stop the nonsense and allow the Reserve Bank to buy the weekly issue of Treasury bonds directly, rather than allow the big banks first pickings.

Cushioned by this easy funding, the banks are duly lending, as required but favouring borrowers with least risk. No wonder the already well-heeled are buying up real estate and pushing up prices.

Sadly the general election was between one social credit party and umpteen social debt parties, with an overwhelming preference for the latter. Oddly, unions and business are united in their approval of a system which pays out millions of dollars a day in debt-servicing to rich foreign creditors. Yet, from what remains, unions expect further pay increases. Martin Visser advocates some kind of wealth tax whereas it is a flawed monetary model which is generating the problems he abhors.

HEATHER MARION SMITH

Gonville

Animal welfare

The Labour Government's mantra about kindness wears thin about animal welfare in three areas - live exports, rodeo and private use of fireworks. Currently live exports are dairy heifers to China. This trade has been going on for years and several thousand more are due to leave here very soon. There are too many welfare issues associated with this trade for a letter. The disasters Australian cattle and sheep have suffered en route plus our own recent loss of human and thousands of cows' lives should be enough for to stop this trade immediately.

The bottom line is huge profit for cow owners and the Government.

We are better than this. We have accepted the challenge to be kind to one another during the pandemic. That kindness now should be applied to vulnerable creatures.

A transformative government either means what it says or not.

WENDY WARD

Whanganui