Whanganui letters: Fruit pickers in hot demand; should some violent sports be banned?

Fruit pickers may be in short supply for harvesting work. Photo / File

Pickers plot

If our fruit and vege growers are so desperate for pickers, why aren't our newspapers flooded with "work available" ads? Is it because they only pay production rates which make it impossible for our own workers to afford to travel to their farms and orchards?

Since they are forced to forgo their expensive overseas trips at this time of Covid, perhaps they could also sacrifice that brand new, flash car that we cannot afford and pay decent wages. Stop their whinging and whining and slagging off of Kiwi workers.

What are they really after? Is their agenda to have the borders opened and not employ their own countrymen, or perhaps they are pressuring the Government for taxpayer handouts?

DENISE LOCKETT

Whanganui

Too violent?

The front page (Chronicle, October 7) shows two men with fists raised. You featured a kickboxer several times recently. These people are skilled at what they do, but should we laud them for trying to hurt others? With our record of violence is it time to ban such sports? An alternative is judo - skilful and disciplined, without the brutality.

ANGELA STRATTON

Whanganui

Your letters

No to opening our borders

I see that the National Party and Judith Collins' plan, if they get elected, is to reduce border restrictions and to allow more people from overseas to enter New Zealand. After all the fantastic work by the present Government.

We are down to level 1 and enjoying more freedom than a vast majority of countries in the world and low virus infections, an incredible feat achieved by this Government that we should be proud of.

Unless a vaccine that is effective against this terrible virus is found, opening our borders would be disastrous, would cripple the economy and cause many people to be seriously ill. National seem to be promising the Earth to get back into power without thinking clearly about the consequences. Jacinda Ardern has guided us through these stormy months of Covid-19. We are the envy of the world.

MIKE GLADWELL

Whanganui