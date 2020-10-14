Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui letters: Fruit pickers in hot demand; should some violent sports be banned?

2 minutes to read

Fruit pickers may be in short supply for harvesting work. Photo / File

Whanganui Chronicle

Pickers plot

If our fruit and vege growers are so desperate for pickers, why aren't our newspapers flooded with "work available" ads? Is it because they only pay production rates which make it impossible