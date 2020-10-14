Website of the Year

Whanganui Chronicle

Opinion: What's the future for Whanganui's Native Land Court building?

3 minutes to read

The court could end up in private hands; it may yet become a restaurant, after all. Photo / file

By: Dr Danny Keenan

Some wanted it replaced with a students' centre. Others were thinking of a cafe, perhaps with inner city apartments. Kaumātua thought it should be demolished outright, a relic of the past deserving of no place

