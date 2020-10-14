Descendant to repaint figurines on Aotea Waka memorial in Pātea

Pātea artist Luther Ashford will repaint the Aotea Waka figurines as part of the upgrade project. Photo / File

A much-loved Pātea landmark is getting a new lease of life, thanks in part to a descendant of the whānau it depicts.

The Aotea Waka memorial celebrates the settling of the Pātea area by Turi and his hapu after they voyaged from Hawaiiki to Aotearoa in the 15th Century. It famously featured in the video for the Pātea Māori Club's hit song 'Poi E'.

The main structure supporting the waka was repainted early last year after the Pātea library upgrade and last week preparations were made for painting the figurines on the Aotea Waka. Before the preparation work started the site was blessed by kaumatua Ngapari Nui and Jim Ngarewa.

South Taranaki District Council community development advisor Janine Maruera said the project was important to iwi and the local community because it represented whakapapa and identity.

"The memorial stands as a reminder of the resilient nature of our ancestors and ensures that our history will continue to be told into the future," Maruera said.

"The Aotea Waka carries 10 figures. The figurines represent Turi, the captain of the Aotea Waka, and Rongorongo, his wife (who has a baby on her back). The seven other figurines represent all those who came to Aotearoa on board the Aotea Waka."

The memorial was unveiled in 1933. At that time, due to a lack of funds, only four figurines were in the waka. Some more figurines carved from ponga logs were added later. In 1956 the ponga figurines were replaced with concrete ones.

As part of the current project, at the same time as doing the painting, work has been carried out to repair any leaks in the waka.

"A new internal drainpipe has been installed and we have sourced a paint-on waterproof product that we hope will further seal off the inside portion of the canoe," Maruera said.

"The figurines have been cleaned and some of the figures that had cracks appearing have also been re-plastered."

Pātea artist Luther Ashford has been engaged to repaint the figurines, which will take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

"The significance of having a local artist doing the work is huge," Maruera said.

"Luther is uri, a descendant of those who this waka represents. She has a real connection to the whenua here and it shows in her approach to this work. She holds a Post Graduate Diploma and Bachelor of Māori Visual Arts and has come home to share her skills with the community."

Ashford has been creating murals in Pātea and has opened Tūāpapa Studios, a space to re-invigorate Toi Māori and encourage creative pursuits in South Taranaki.