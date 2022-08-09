Jake Hood (green belt) was among five Whanganui karate athletes to score podium places at the recent 2022 Mas Oyama Karate New Zealand Kata and Kumite Tournament. Photo / Supplied

Jake Hood (green belt) was among five Whanganui karate athletes to score podium places at the recent 2022 Mas Oyama Karate New Zealand Kata and Kumite Tournament. Photo / Supplied

Five members of Whanganui's Kyokushin Karate Club scored podium places at the Mas Oyama Karate New Zealand Kata and Kumite Tournament in Wellington.

Kyokushin Whanganui Club coach Richard Hood took part in the July 30 tournament and supported the club's other fighters.

Emily Benson, 19, took out the open women's category, winning her two fights, Hood said.

Benson was a relative novice to karate so she did really well to win, he said.

Jake Hood, 19, came second in the open men's category.

Hood, who is Jake's father, said he showed a lot of maturity in the tournament.

He entered with a bad shin injury but still managed to win two of his fights by knockouts before being narrowly beaten in the finals by a more experienced opponent.

Across other age categories, William Collins Lowe placed first in the under-13s boys, and Connell Horne and Ryan Retton placed first and third respectively in the under-11s boys.