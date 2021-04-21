Whanganui: Hundreds of electric blankets tested - but how many failed?

724 electric blankets were tested at the Whanganui Fire Brigade last Friday, with only 43 failing. Photo / Bevan Conley

Hundreds made the most of the Whanganui Fire Brigade's electric blanket testing initiative with 724 getting tested.

Of those 43, or 0.5 per cent, failed.

"Electric blankets can be a fire risk if they aren't not stored properly, are used unsafely or there are signs of wear and tear," fire risk management officer Bob Wills-Rawlings said.

"It was great to have such a big response to the event and see so many people aware of the fire risks and wanting to check their electric blankets are safe. It's especially important coming into winter when more people use their electric blankets as the nights get cooler."

Two testing tables were set up with electricians and four on duty firefighters, carrying out visual checks and a portable appliance test on the electric blankets.

"A very big thank you to all involved, particularly Citizens Advice Bureau and the Matipo Community Development Trust, Laser Electrical who supplied two electricians and three apprentices for the day and the volunteers from Safer Whanganui who worked tirelessly on the registration desk.

"We hope next year's event will be just as successful."