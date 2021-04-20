Reserve in Castlecliff, Whanganui, shredded up by vandals

The Whanganui District Council estimates the damage done to the reserve will cost $400 to fix. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Whanganui District Council estimates the damage done to the reserve will cost $400 to fix. Photo / Bevan Conley

A Whanganui beachside reserve has been ripped up by vandals and the damage is set to cost Whanganui District Council hundreds of dollars to fix.

Seafront Rd resident Rob Haworth said the incident occurred around 5.30pm on Monday.

"There were two vehicles over there. I went over there and told them to bugger off and they just carried on carving it up. I just can't get over the brazenness of these people.

"They've acted without regard and frankly I'm pissed off."

An estimated 50 square metre area between Rangiora St and Manuka St was damaged in the incident.

Haworth said it was disappointing to see how many people had defended the vandals' actions on social media.

"There are so many apologists it's unbelievable."

He said the area had been the target of a number of similar incidents in the last year as well as people racing vehicles around Castlecliff.

"It just seems they have the absolutely no regard for anyone but themselves. It will take someone getting hurt or injured by these people for anything to happen. It's just sad."

A Whanganui District Council spokesperson said it was disappointing to learn about the damage and the cost of repairs was estimated at $400.