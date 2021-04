One person was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation. Photo / File

One person was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation. Photo / File

One person was taken to Whanganui Hospital after a house fire in Gonville on Monday evening.

Just before 5pm the Whanganui Fire Brigade was alerted to a Balgownie Ave property where a small fire had got out of control.

The blaze was extinguished in about 30 minutes.

One person suffering from smoke inhalation was taken to Whanganui Hospital.