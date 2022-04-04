Whanganui Happenings

A work by Amy Blackburn, Gather Here, 2021, Oil on linen, on display in Whanganui Arts in Review: A Survey of Past Award Winners 2011-2021 at Sarjeant Gallery.

ESOL HOME TUTORS

What: Are you interested in other cultures and helping new migrants and are you keen to teach English as a volunteer tutor? English Language Partners Whanganui is running a free volunteer ESOL Home Tutor Training course.

When: Monday and Wednesday afternoons, beginning on Monday, May 2 from 1pm to 4pm, and running until June 1.

Details: Contact Jane on 027 2555 654 or 06 345 1778 or email whanganui@englishlanguage.org.nz.

HOW FILMS IMPACT OUR SPIRITUALITY

What: this film series is postponed and will resume on Thursday, May 5.

COMMUNITY LITURGY

What: Easter Mandalas.

When: Sunday, April 10, 4-5pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: Vaccine pass required.

NZ SOCIETY of GENEALOGISTS

What: Whanganui Branch meeting — Masks required — Speaker: Jeff Walshe – "Paul Walshe's war stories". Individual research available before the meeting.

When: Monday, April 11, 6.30pm.

Where: Alexander Heritage and Research Library.

TUI MOTU GROUP

When: Wednesday, April 20, 4-5.15pm, with Liz Hickey rsj.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: Vaccine pass required. To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

A CHRISTIAN SPIRITUALITY OF DREAMS & PRACTICE

What: We will take up the challenge of interpretation, how best to work with the content of the dream or any dream-like experiences and the discernment necessary to understand what one scholar describes as 'unopened letters from God'.

When: Saturday, April 30, 10am-3pm, with Br Kevin Dobbyn rms.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: $20. Vaccine pass required. To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

● ON NOW

A GALLERY & GALLERY 85

What: A Gallery — TOWARDS – a joint exhibition by father and daughter Aaron and Tsubaki Scythe – ceramics and prints. Gallery 85 — In All Directions, a solo show by Campbell Wylie - glass.

This Friday two Easter shows begin: In Gallery 85 is Reframe, the fun and fabulous paintings of cats by Shelia Pearson, and in A Gallery drawings made in 2008-2009 in 9B graphite stick and paint by Michael Haggie. Figures at the Foot of the Cross and other Drawings were preparatory studies for Michael's religious-themed paintings of that time.

When: Wednesday & Thursday 9.30am-3pm, Friday 9.30am-7pm, Saturday & Sunday 9.30am-4pm. Also by appointment, and anytime when the flags are out. Viewing online at agallery.nz.

Where: 85 Glasgow Street Art Centre.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Genuine Article. Annie Mackenzie's post-Tylee Residency exhibition, featuring woven works inspired by the paintings of Edith Collier and Joanna Margaret Paul, and the Whanganui Woollen Mills.

When: Till May 22.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Pattillo Project: Andrea Gardner – This is the rabbit hole. In 2021 Andrea's photographic work 'Now I Have Your Attention' won the Open Award of the Sarjeant's annual Pattillo Whanganui Arts Review. 'This is the rabbit hole' features a new collection that explores self-portraiture through staged photography.

When: Till May 8.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay.

SPACE STUDIO AND GALLERY

What: Gallery 1: LAND / SCAPE — Samantha Matthews. Gallery 2: Bemodern's Metaverse — Paul Darragh. Pop-Up Gallery: I ain't coffin, it's just a tickle in my throat — Mike Marsh.

When: This exhibition till April 9. Weds-Saturday 10am-2 pm, Friday late nights 4-6pm, or view any day, any time, online!

Where: Space Studio & Gallery, 18 St Hill St, Whanganui.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Finders. A group exhibition featuring artists using found materials.

When: Till May 29.

Where: The Object Gallery at i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Whanganui Arts in Review: A Survey of Past Award Winners2011-2021, bringing together works by 23 distinctive local artists.

When: Till June 5.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay.

REGULAR

■ All events are subject to Covid-19 restrictions. Keep an eye on "traffic light" requirements. Some clubs may prefer not to meet, so check before attending.

SOCIAL MOTORCYCLE RIDES

What: Monthly social rides of 200-300km approx. Riders of all ages and genders welcome, and any brand of motorcycle with two or three wheels. Organised by the Triumph Owners Motor Cycle Club.

When: 10am on the last Sunday of every month.

Where: In front of the Wanganui Motor Boat clubrooms on Anzac Parade, 500m north of Dublin St Bridge.

Details: Just turn up, or call Tim on 021 963 280.

WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS

What: Includes both the River Traders and Farmers Markets.

When: 8.30am-1pm every Saturday all year round.

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank

COTTON ON QUILTERS

What: Quilting, patchwork and stitching in fun and friendship. Bring your lunch. The first meeting is free.

Where: Masonic Hall, Corner Dublin and Keith Sts.

When: First Saturday in the month (except January) at 10.30am.

Contacts: Veronica Davidson 06 3484002 or 027 280 7882 and Lesley McFarlane 06 3448477 or 021 174 3045.

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of month, 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Kathrene 344 3398.

VINYASA FLOW YOGA WITH JADE

What: Energetic Vinyasa flow Yoga to Kick start your week.

When: Mondays 7.30am.

Where: Wisdom Is Yours – Wellbeing Centre 200 B Victoria Ave ( Entrance/Carparks at Back Door in 59 Ingestre St).

Details: $13 at moment vaccine pass required, book 06 3455002.

WHANGANUI CREATIVE SPACE

What: Art in Focus. Small groups, own pace and art medium supported by art tutor and assistant. Free art tuition and materials. Art for wellbeing.

When: Tuesdays, 10am-2pm.

Where: Community Art Studio, 61 Dublin St.

Details: Call at the studio, 61 Dublin St, Whanganui on Mon, Tue, Wed between 10am and 2pm, or phone/text the secretary 021 230 4095 or email whanganuics@gmail.com.

WHANGANUI MALE CHOIR

What: Male voice choir singing (songs from yesteryear and today) and comradeship.

When: Tuesdays 7-9pm (rehearsals).

Where: Jane Winstone Chapel, 49 Oakland Ave, St John's Hill.

Contact: Calvyn 021663587.

WANGANUI GARDEN CLUB

What: More than 80 members and growing.

When: Last Wednesday of the month at 7.30pm.

Where: Dempsey & Forrest function room, Guyton St.

Details: Yvonne 0279442166.

WHANGANUI CITY MARKET COMMUNITY FAIR

What: Collectables, antiques, retro, vintage, fashion, pottery, glass, crafts, art, hot food, baking, plants, produce, car boot, and more.

When: Saturdays, 9am to 3pm.

Where: 40 St Hill St car park (vehicle & pedestrian access) and 39-41 Victoria Ave (pedestrian access) behind the Bank of New South Wales building.

Details: 021943799.

BEYOND MINDFULNESS

What: Meditation in the tradition of the Dalai Lama.

When: 7pm Thursdays. Entry by koha.

Where: Chang Chup Ling Tibetan Buddhist Centre, 7 Waitote St, Castlecliff.

COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI

What: Fun drumming, suitable for everyone.

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Place (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin for drum use. Contact Tracy on 022 682 0136 or on Facebook.

MINDFUL LIVING

What: A foundation for engaged ethics & compassion. We welcome you to practise in Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.org.

When: Thursdays 5.30-7pm.

Contact: Clare 021 0622 120.

WHANGANUI RIVERBANK PARKRUN

What: A free, timed 5km community walk or run.

Where: Whanganui Riverbank, opposite 282 Taupo Quay, Whanganui, 4501.

When: Every Saturday at 7.50am for an 8am start.

Details: Register once for life, visit www.parkrun.co.nz and bring your printed barcode to the event.

FLORAL ART

What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.

When: 1st Tuesday of the month.

Where: Riverside Christian Church Hall, Mathieson St.

Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 2368046.

KOWHAINUI DAY PROGRAMME

What: Programme for elders to socialise and participate in activities.

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9am-3pm. Morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea provided.

Where: Kowhainui Home, 88 Virginia Rd, Otamatea (participants can be picked up and taken home).

Details: Please call 06 349 1400 or visit www.enlivencentral.org.nz.

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed voice choir.

When: Thursdays 7.30-9.15pm (rehearsals).

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: New members welcome.

PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment, meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 348 2409.

PRESENTATIONS OF SPIRITUAL TOPICS/GIFTS/WISDOM

What: Dedicated Time and Space for Spirit, from Spirit, to Spirit . A speaker will share their Spiritual Wisdom, there will be presentations by clairvoyants, workshops and free spiritual healing and advice.

When: Saturdays 11.30 till 12.30.

Where: Dimensions of Light "spirits Sanctuary" 200 B Victoria Ave (car parks at back 59 Ingestre St).

Details: Donation, vac pass required, book 06 3455002

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Lynne 021 2055991.

SATURDAY MEDITATION

What: Guided meditation. Cost is koha.

When: Saturday 10.30-11am.

Where: Wisdom Is Yours Wellbeing Centre, 200B Victoria Ave.

Details: Natasha or Kevin on 063455002.

SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Inquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

THE OTHER ORCHESTRA

What: Make music using orchestral instruments.

When: Every Thursday, 9am-noon.

Where: Musicians Club, Drews Ave.

Details: kenchernoff76@gmail.com

TRADITIONAL YOGA

What: All welcome to this breath-based, heart-centred style.

When: Monday, Thursday, Saturday 9am. Tuesday 6pm. Meditation Friday 6pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall, cnr Harrison and Liverpool Sts.

Details: Inner Light Yoga 022 6221711 and on Facebook

WANGANUI BADMINTON

When: Monday evenings 7.30pm, $8 per session, timed games, feather shuttles. Thursday 9am, $6 per session, timed games.

Details: Jude Hildreth — 0212157542; Kate Matthews — 0277766015.

WHANGANUI GUIDED WALKING TOURS

What: Learn about Whanganui's history through its buildings, monuments, people and stories.

When: Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays at 10am and 2pm. Ring i-Site to book 349 0508.

Where: Start from the i-Site.

Details: Tours take about two hours, $10 per person.

WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 1152243

YOGA AND PILATES WITH EDDY

Monday: 9.30am Yoga Slow. 6pm Classic Pilates. Wednesday: 6am Move! 9.30am Classic Pilates, 6pm Vinyasa Flow. Friday: 6am Move! 9.30am Yoga Slow. Saturday: 9.30am Classic Pilates, 4pm Restorative Yoga. Sunday: 9.30am Vinyasa Flow, 4pm Yin Yoga.

Where: 54A Moana St.

Details: Just turn up or check Yoga with Eddy Facebook page.

YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Details: $10 per class. Contact: Kathy — email kgreensides@hotmail.com.

YOGA FOR MEN

What: Taught by experienced male teacher. Beginners welcome.

When: Wednesdays, 6-7.15pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall.

Details: 022 622 1711, Facebook Inner Light Yoga.

YIN YOGA WITH JADE

What: A Candlelit Yin Practice for a deep, relaxing, unwinding stretch.

When: Thursdays 7pm.

Where: Wisdom Is Yours - Wellbeing Centre 200B Victoria Ave ( entrance/carpark at back door in 59 Ingestre St)

Details: $13, vaccine pass required, book 06 3455002.