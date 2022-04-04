Whanganui Happenings

ESOL HOME TUTORS
What: Are you interested in other cultures and helping new migrants and are you keen to teach English as a volunteer tutor? English Language Partners Whanganui is running a free volunteer ESOL Home Tutor Training course.
When: Monday and Wednesday afternoons, beginning on Monday, May 2 from 1pm to 4pm, and running until June 1.
Details: Contact Jane on 027 2555 654 or 06 345 1778 or email whanganui@englishlanguage.org.nz.
HOW FILMS IMPACT OUR SPIRITUALITY
What: this film series is postponed and will resume on Thursday, May 5.
COMMUNITY LITURGY
What: Easter Mandalas.
When: Sunday, April 10, 4-5pm.
Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.
Details: Vaccine pass required.
NZ SOCIETY of GENEALOGISTS
What: Whanganui Branch meeting — Masks required — Speaker: Jeff Walshe – "Paul Walshe's war stories". Individual research available before the meeting.
When: Monday, April 11, 6.30pm.
Where: Alexander Heritage and Research Library.
TUI MOTU GROUP
When: Wednesday, April 20, 4-5.15pm, with Liz Hickey rsj.
Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.
Details: Vaccine pass required. To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.
A CHRISTIAN SPIRITUALITY OF DREAMS & PRACTICE
What: We will take up the challenge of interpretation, how best to work with the content of the dream or any dream-like experiences and the discernment necessary to understand what one scholar describes as 'unopened letters from God'.
When: Saturday, April 30, 10am-3pm, with Br Kevin Dobbyn rms.
Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.
Details: $20. Vaccine pass required. To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.
● ON NOW
A GALLERY & GALLERY 85
What: A Gallery — TOWARDS – a joint exhibition by father and daughter Aaron and Tsubaki Scythe – ceramics and prints. Gallery 85 — In All Directions, a solo show by Campbell Wylie - glass.
This Friday two Easter shows begin: In Gallery 85 is Reframe, the fun and fabulous paintings of cats by Shelia Pearson, and in A Gallery drawings made in 2008-2009 in 9B graphite stick and paint by Michael Haggie. Figures at the Foot of the Cross and other Drawings were preparatory studies for Michael's religious-themed paintings of that time.
When: Wednesday & Thursday 9.30am-3pm, Friday 9.30am-7pm, Saturday & Sunday 9.30am-4pm. Also by appointment, and anytime when the flags are out. Viewing online at agallery.nz.
Where: 85 Glasgow Street Art Centre.
SARJEANT GALLERY
What: Genuine Article. Annie Mackenzie's post-Tylee Residency exhibition, featuring woven works inspired by the paintings of Edith Collier and Joanna Margaret Paul, and the Whanganui Woollen Mills.
When: Till May 22.
Where: Sarjeant on the Quay.
SARJEANT GALLERY
What: Pattillo Project: Andrea Gardner – This is the rabbit hole. In 2021 Andrea's photographic work 'Now I Have Your Attention' won the Open Award of the Sarjeant's annual Pattillo Whanganui Arts Review. 'This is the rabbit hole' features a new collection that explores self-portraiture through staged photography.
When: Till May 8.
Where: Sarjeant on the Quay.
SPACE STUDIO AND GALLERY
What: Gallery 1: LAND / SCAPE — Samantha Matthews. Gallery 2: Bemodern's Metaverse — Paul Darragh. Pop-Up Gallery: I ain't coffin, it's just a tickle in my throat — Mike Marsh.
When: This exhibition till April 9. Weds-Saturday 10am-2 pm, Friday late nights 4-6pm, or view any day, any time, online!
Where: Space Studio & Gallery, 18 St Hill St, Whanganui.
SARJEANT GALLERY
What: Finders. A group exhibition featuring artists using found materials.
When: Till May 29.
Where: The Object Gallery at i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay.
SARJEANT GALLERY
What: Whanganui Arts in Review: A Survey of Past Award Winners2011-2021, bringing together works by 23 distinctive local artists.
When: Till June 5.
Where: Sarjeant on the Quay.
REGULAR
■ All events are subject to Covid-19 restrictions. Keep an eye on "traffic light" requirements. Some clubs may prefer not to meet, so check before attending.
SOCIAL MOTORCYCLE RIDES
What: Monthly social rides of 200-300km approx. Riders of all ages and genders welcome, and any brand of motorcycle with two or three wheels. Organised by the Triumph Owners Motor Cycle Club.
When: 10am on the last Sunday of every month.
Where: In front of the Wanganui Motor Boat clubrooms on Anzac Parade, 500m north of Dublin St Bridge.
Details: Just turn up, or call Tim on 021 963 280.
WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS
What: Includes both the River Traders and Farmers Markets.
When: 8.30am-1pm every Saturday all year round.
Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank
COTTON ON QUILTERS
What: Quilting, patchwork and stitching in fun and friendship. Bring your lunch. The first meeting is free.
Where: Masonic Hall, Corner Dublin and Keith Sts.
When: First Saturday in the month (except January) at 10.30am.
Contacts: Veronica Davidson 06 3484002 or 027 280 7882 and Lesley McFarlane 06 3448477 or 021 174 3045.
MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS
What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.
When: Last Monday of month, 1.30pm.
Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.
Inquiries: Kathrene 344 3398.
VINYASA FLOW YOGA WITH JADE
What: Energetic Vinyasa flow Yoga to Kick start your week.
When: Mondays 7.30am.
Where: Wisdom Is Yours – Wellbeing Centre 200 B Victoria Ave ( Entrance/Carparks at Back Door in 59 Ingestre St).
Details: $13 at moment vaccine pass required, book 06 3455002.
WHANGANUI CREATIVE SPACE
What: Art in Focus. Small groups, own pace and art medium supported by art tutor and assistant. Free art tuition and materials. Art for wellbeing.
When: Tuesdays, 10am-2pm.
Where: Community Art Studio, 61 Dublin St.
Details: Call at the studio, 61 Dublin St, Whanganui on Mon, Tue, Wed between 10am and 2pm, or phone/text the secretary 021 230 4095 or email whanganuics@gmail.com.
WHANGANUI MALE CHOIR
What: Male voice choir singing (songs from yesteryear and today) and comradeship.
When: Tuesdays 7-9pm (rehearsals).
Where: Jane Winstone Chapel, 49 Oakland Ave, St John's Hill.
Contact: Calvyn 021663587.
WANGANUI GARDEN CLUB
What: More than 80 members and growing.
When: Last Wednesday of the month at 7.30pm.
Where: Dempsey & Forrest function room, Guyton St.
Details: Yvonne 0279442166.
WHANGANUI CITY MARKET COMMUNITY FAIR
What: Collectables, antiques, retro, vintage, fashion, pottery, glass, crafts, art, hot food, baking, plants, produce, car boot, and more.
When: Saturdays, 9am to 3pm.
Where: 40 St Hill St car park (vehicle & pedestrian access) and 39-41 Victoria Ave (pedestrian access) behind the Bank of New South Wales building.
Details: 021943799.
BEYOND MINDFULNESS
What: Meditation in the tradition of the Dalai Lama.
When: 7pm Thursdays. Entry by koha.
Where: Chang Chup Ling Tibetan Buddhist Centre, 7 Waitote St, Castlecliff.
COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI
What: Fun drumming, suitable for everyone.
When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.
Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Place (off Ridgway St).
Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin for drum use. Contact Tracy on 022 682 0136 or on Facebook.
MINDFUL LIVING
What: A foundation for engaged ethics & compassion. We welcome you to practise in Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.org.
When: Thursdays 5.30-7pm.
Contact: Clare 021 0622 120.
WHANGANUI RIVERBANK PARKRUN
What: A free, timed 5km community walk or run.
Where: Whanganui Riverbank, opposite 282 Taupo Quay, Whanganui, 4501.
When: Every Saturday at 7.50am for an 8am start.
Details: Register once for life, visit www.parkrun.co.nz and bring your printed barcode to the event.
FLORAL ART
What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.
When: 1st Tuesday of the month.
Where: Riverside Christian Church Hall, Mathieson St.
Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 2368046.
KOWHAINUI DAY PROGRAMME
What: Programme for elders to socialise and participate in activities.
When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9am-3pm. Morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea provided.
Where: Kowhainui Home, 88 Virginia Rd, Otamatea (participants can be picked up and taken home).
Details: Please call 06 349 1400 or visit www.enlivencentral.org.nz.
LYRIC SINGERS
What: Mixed voice choir.
When: Thursdays 7.30-9.15pm (rehearsals).
Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St.
Details: New members welcome.
PETRE 60s UP
What: Speakers and/or entertainment, meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.
When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.
Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St.
Details: Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 348 2409.
PRESENTATIONS OF SPIRITUAL TOPICS/GIFTS/WISDOM
What: Dedicated Time and Space for Spirit, from Spirit, to Spirit . A speaker will share their Spiritual Wisdom, there will be presentations by clairvoyants, workshops and free spiritual healing and advice.
When: Saturdays 11.30 till 12.30.
Where: Dimensions of Light "spirits Sanctuary" 200 B Victoria Ave (car parks at back 59 Ingestre St).
Details: Donation, vac pass required, book 06 3455002
RIVER CITY ARTISTS
What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.
When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-3.30pm.
Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.
Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Lynne 021 2055991.
SATURDAY MEDITATION
What: Guided meditation. Cost is koha.
When: Saturday 10.30-11am.
Where: Wisdom Is Yours Wellbeing Centre, 200B Victoria Ave.
Details: Natasha or Kevin on 063455002.
SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP
What: Lose weight and keep it off.
When: Tuesdays, 5pm.
Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.
Inquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.
THE OTHER ORCHESTRA
What: Make music using orchestral instruments.
When: Every Thursday, 9am-noon.
Where: Musicians Club, Drews Ave.
Details: kenchernoff76@gmail.com
TRADITIONAL YOGA
What: All welcome to this breath-based, heart-centred style.
When: Monday, Thursday, Saturday 9am. Tuesday 6pm. Meditation Friday 6pm.
Where: Harrison St Community Hall, cnr Harrison and Liverpool Sts.
Details: Inner Light Yoga 022 6221711 and on Facebook
WANGANUI BADMINTON
When: Monday evenings 7.30pm, $8 per session, timed games, feather shuttles. Thursday 9am, $6 per session, timed games.
Details: Jude Hildreth — 0212157542; Kate Matthews — 0277766015.
WHANGANUI GUIDED WALKING TOURS
What: Learn about Whanganui's history through its buildings, monuments, people and stories.
When: Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays at 10am and 2pm. Ring i-Site to book 349 0508.
Where: Start from the i-Site.
Details: Tours take about two hours, $10 per person.
WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP
What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.
Details: Jill 021 1152243
YOGA AND PILATES WITH EDDY
Monday: 9.30am Yoga Slow. 6pm Classic Pilates. Wednesday: 6am Move! 9.30am Classic Pilates, 6pm Vinyasa Flow. Friday: 6am Move! 9.30am Yoga Slow. Saturday: 9.30am Classic Pilates, 4pm Restorative Yoga. Sunday: 9.30am Vinyasa Flow, 4pm Yin Yoga.
Where: 54A Moana St.
Details: Just turn up or check Yoga with Eddy Facebook page.
YOGA CLASSES
What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.
When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30-6.45pm.
Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.
Details: $10 per class. Contact: Kathy — email kgreensides@hotmail.com.
YOGA FOR MEN
What: Taught by experienced male teacher. Beginners welcome.
When: Wednesdays, 6-7.15pm.
Where: Harrison St Community Hall.
Details: 022 622 1711, Facebook Inner Light Yoga.
YIN YOGA WITH JADE
What: A Candlelit Yin Practice for a deep, relaxing, unwinding stretch.
When: Thursdays 7pm.
Where: Wisdom Is Yours - Wellbeing Centre 200B Victoria Ave ( entrance/carpark at back door in 59 Ingestre St)
Details: $13, vaccine pass required, book 06 3455002.