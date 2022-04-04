There were three people being treated at Whanganui Hospital for Covid-19 on Monday, the Whanganui DHB said. Photo / Moana Ellis

There were three people being treated at Whanganui Hospital for Covid-19 on Monday, the Whanganui DHB said. Photo / Moana Ellis

There were 249 new cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui area, the Ministry of Health announced on Monday.

The Whanganui DHB said there were five people in hospital with Covid-19 and three of them were being treated for the virus.

The other two are in hospital for other medical reasons.

The seven-day rolling average for the Whanganui area has been 329 cases per day.

The ministry reported 10,205 community cases of Covid-19 across the country on Monday, with 734 people in hospital with the virus.

Nine more people died with Covid-19, the ministry said, taking the total number of deaths in New Zealand in relation to the virus to 405.

The seven-day rolling average of case numbers continues to decline, the ministry said.

Today's seven-day rolling average is 13,218, while the seven-day rolling average of cases as at last Monday was 16,102.