Whanganui Happenings: what's on this week and what's coming up

All you need to know about the events happening around Whanganui and what's coming up.
LATEST
TUI MOTU GROUP
When: Wednesday, August 18, 4.30pm-5.45pm.
Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.
Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au
GONVILLE-
CASTLECLIFF BOWLING CLUB LUNCHEON
What: Includes one free drink, soup, savouries and slice. Speaker Sandra Terewi, of CLAW, on wills and power of attorney.
When: Thursday, August 19, 11am.
Where: 15 Caius Ave.
Details: Cost $10. Contact goncliffbc@gmail.com or phone Beti 344 4998 or 021 119 1439.
WHANGANUI HIGH SCHOOL PERFORMING ARTS CONCERT
When: Thursday, August 19, 7pm.
Where: Royal Whanganui Opera House.
Details: Adult $12, student 3-18 years $10.
DIRECT HIT
What: What happens backstage when egos clash, old rivalries re-surface and resentments flare?
When: Thursday-Saturday, August 19-21, 7.30pm; Sunday, August 22, 2pm; Wednesday-Friday, August 25-27, 7.30pm.
Where: Repertory Theatre, Ridgway St.
Details: Adult $27, under-18 $10. Tickets from Royal Whanganui Opera House.
FOUNDERS SOCIETY TRAM RIDE
What: History of the trams, ride the tram.
When: Sunday 22 August at 2pm
Where: The Tram Shed
Details: $5 fee
WHANGANUI GIRLS COLLEGE OLD GIRLS ASSOCIATION
What: Morning tea
When: Thursday, August 26 at 10am
Where: Dining room, Ad Astra Hotel, Anzac Parade.
Details: $10.00 per head. RSVP: laura@clevelandfunerals.co.nz, or 027 249 0664
WRITE FOR PEACE
What: A poetry studio facilitated by Sr Anne Powell rc. Opportunity for writing exercises, reading and reflection in harmony with the UN theme for 2021 – Peace and Trust. "Poetry can be an active voice for peace in the world."
When: Saturday, August 28, 10am-3.30pm.
Details: Cost $20. To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au
PROGRESS CASTLECLIFF AGM
What: Progress Castlecliff is having its annual general meeting.
When: Saturday August 28th at 11:00am
Where: Duncan Pavilion
Details: All are welcome. Contact: Janine Delaney 022 402 1094
COMMUNICATION FOR CONNECTION
What: What better investment than time investing in yourself? From the tools and principles of Compassionate Communication (NVC), you will receive essential life skills for greater harmony and power in your life.
When: August 28-29.
Where: Hakeke St Community Centre, 65 Hakeke St.
Details: Two-day workshop. People need to pre-register rather than turn up on the day. Contact Filipa Hope filipahope@gmail.com for more details.
KICK THE SUGAR HABIT
What: Hear Gary Hayman's story with Allergy ADHD Wanganui.
When: Saturday, September 4, 2pm or 7.30pm.
Where: Christ Church lounge, 243 Wicksteed St.
Details: Everyone welcome. Koha entry. Contact Sharyn, phone 345 8393.
POULTRY CLUB APOLOGY
What: Poultry Club apologises for any inconvenience caused by publishing the meeting date as August 15 instead of the 14th.
The next meeting is Saturday, September 18.
ON NOW
SPACE STUDIO & GALLERY
What: Gallery 1 - Tim Laffey. Gallery 2 - Power with Kelly Jarvis, Cheleigh Anne Dunkerton & Karen Seccombe.
When: 5:30pm Wednesday August 11 until August 22.
Where: 18 St Hill St.
Details: Open Wednesday-Saturday 10am-2pm, Friday late night 4-6pm; or view online at spacestudiogallery.co.nz
A GALLERY AND GALLERY 85
What: Colour Field - landscape paintings by Paul Rayner & Michael Haggie; and Gonville Days - a solo show by Frances Jill Studd.
When: Saturday and Sunday 9am to 3pm. Wednesday & Thursday 9am to 3pm, Friday 9am to 6pm, also by appointment, and when the flags are out.
Where: 85 Glasgow Street Art Centre.
Details: Entry free. Inquiries to 027 629 2545
KNITTING DISPLAY
What: "Knit & Be Calm". The display covers how knitting has regained a resurgence and is therapeutic. Also covers knitting for charity.
When: 10am-3pm daily.
Where: Bulls Museum, 81 High St.
SARJEANT GALLERY
What: Julia Morison Head[Case]. An installation of seven hexagonal rooms and 100 ceramic heads, each distinctly different from the next, by one of Aotearoa New Zealand's most inventive artists.
When: Till August 22.
Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupō Quay
SARJEANT GALLERY
What: Tender Brick: The Material Epiphanies of Peter Hawkesby.
When: Till September 12.
Where: The Sarjeant's Object Gallery, above the iSite, 31 Taupō Quay.
SARJEANT GALLERY
What: Marie Shannon: Sleeping Near the River. Auckland-based photographer Marie Shannon's post Tylee Residency exhibition, featuring new photographic and video works which continue her long-standing interest in her domestic environment.
When: August 14 to November 14.
Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupō Quay.
SARJEANT GALLERY
What: On the Move: Modes of Transport from the Collection
When: 21 August 2021 – 14 November 2021
Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupō Quay
Details: Celebrating Whanganui Heritage Month this September with images of transport from the Sarjeant collection.
SARJEANT GALLERY
What: Artist Talk: Marie Shannon
When: Saturday 21 August 2021, 10.30am
Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupō Quay
Details: Join Marie Shannon as she discusses her newly opened exhibition Sleeping Near the River with Greg Donson, curator and public programmes manager.
REGULAR
BEYOND MINDFULNESS
What: Meditation in the tradition of the Dalai Lama.
When: 7pm Tuesdays. Entry by koha.
Where: Chang Chup Ling Tibetan Buddhist Centre, 7 Waitote St, Castlecliff.
CAMERA CLUB
When: 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month. 7pm meet and greet, 7.30pm meeting. Visitors welcome.
Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville.
COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI
What: Fun drumming, suitable for everyone.
When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.
Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Place (off Ridgway St).
Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin for drum use. Contact Tracy on 022 682 0136 or on facebook.
COTTON ON QUILTERS
What: Quilting, patchwork and stitching in fun and friendship. Bring your lunch. The first meeting is free.
Where: Masonic Hall, Corner Dublin and Keith sts.
When: First Saturday in the month (except January) at 10.30am.
Contacts: Veronica Davidson 06 3484002 or 027 280 7882 and Lesley McFarlane 06 3448477 or 021 174 3045.
DAILY MINDFUL LIVING
What: Practising being fully in the present moment. Stopping. Resting. Calming. The body & mind together here & now. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.org
When: Thursdays 5.30-7pm
Contact: Clare 021 0622 120
WHANGANUI RIVERBANK PARKRUN
What: A timed 5km community walk or run.
Where: Whanganui Riverbank, Opposite 282 Taupo Quay, Whanganui, 4501.
When: Every Saturday at 7:50am for an 8am start.
Details: Register once for life, visit www.parkrun.co.nz and bring your printed barcode to our local event.
DANCING BUDDHA MEDITATION
What: Inspiring, expressive music and movement to completely relax, followed by 20 minutes' silence, lying down or sitting.
When: Saturdays, 4-5pm.
Where: Harrison St Community Hall.
Details: Facebook Inner Light Yoga, ph 022 622 1711. $5 or koha.
EUCHRE AND HOUSIE
When: Every Tuesday afternoon from 1pm. Afternoon tea supplied, all welcome.
Where: Gonville Castlecliff Bowling Club, Caius Ave.
Details: Janice 345 6286.
FLORAL ART
What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.
When: 1st Tuesday of the month.
Where: Riverside Christian Church Hall, Mathieson St.
Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 2368046.
HAKEKE ST COMMUNITY CENTRE AND LIBRARY EVENTS
Monday: 10am — Kids' Storytime; 10am-1pm (downstairs) Art Group; 11am — Book Explorers' Club (last Monday of the month).
Tuesday: 9.30am — The Cards Group; 1-2pm — Exercise class; 10am-midday — Senior Net Tech Talks (every 2nd Tuesday).
Wednesday: 9.30am — Eastside Craft Group.
Thursday: 10.30-11.30am — Creative Writing Group; 11.30am-12.30pm — Learn to Sign (every 2nd Thursday); Thursday 1pm-2pm — Active Mind & Body Class.
Friday: 9am-1pm — Homeschool Hub; 12.30pm — Silly Story Sing-A-Long; 11am-1pm — Mums and Bubs Group.
KOWHAINUI DAY PROGRAMME
What: Programme for elders to socialise and participate in activities.
When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-3pm. Morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea provided.
Where: Kowhainui Home, 88 Virginia Rd, Otamatea (participants can be picked up and taken home).
Details: Please call 06 349 1400 or visit www.enlivencentral.org.nz
LYRIC SINGERS
What: Mixed voice choir.
When: Thursdays 7.30-9.15pm (rehearsals).
Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St.
Details: New members welcome.
MIDWEEK MEDITATION
What: A guided meditation to assist you to relax, unwind and recharge, Cost is a koha.
When: Wednesday lunchtime 12 to 12.30
Where: Wisdom Is Yours Wellbeing Centre, 200B Victoria Ave.
Details: Natasha or Kevin on 063455002.
MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS
What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.
When: Last Monday of month, 1.30pm.
Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.
Inquiries: Kathrene 344 3398.
PETRE 60s UP
What: Speakers and/or entertainment. Activities include meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.
When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.
Where: St Andrews Church Hall, Glasgow St.
Details: Come and join a friendly group. Enquiries Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 348 2409.
RIVER CITY ARTISTS
What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.
When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-3.30pm.
Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.
Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Lynne 021 2055991.
SATURDAY MEDITATION
What: A guided meditation to assist you to connect a part of that is more at peace with oneself. Cost is a koha.
When: Saturday 10.30am to 11am.
Where: Wisdom Is Yours Wellbeing Centre, 200B Victoria Ave.
Details: Natasha or Kevin on 063455002.
SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP
What: Lose weight and keep it off.
When: Tuesdays, 5pm.
Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.
Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.
SOCIAL DANCING
What: A great evening of dance varieties, suitable for all dance levels.
When: Sunday, August 22 6:30pm - 9:00pm
Where: St Johns Club, Glasgow St
Details: It is free. Hosted by Stan and Poppy.
THE OTHER ORCHESTRA
What: Drop in and make music using orchestral instruments.
When: Every Thursday, 9am-midday.
Where: Musicians Club, Drews Ave.
Details: kenchernoff76@gmail.com
TRADITIONAL YOGA
What: All levels welcome to this breath-based, heart-centred style.
When: Monday, Thursday, Saturday 9am. Tuesday 6pm. Meditation Friday 6pm.
Where: Harrison St Community Hall, cnr Harrison and Liverpool sts.
Details: Inner Light Yoga 022 6221711 and on Facebook
WANGANUI BADMINTON
When: Monday evenings 7.30pm $8 per session timed games feather shuttles. Thursday morning 9am $6 per session timed games feather shuttles. Beginners welcome.
Details: Jude Hildreth — 0212157542; Kate Matthews — 0277766015.
WHANGANUI GUIDED WALKING TOURS
What: Learn about Whanganui's history through its buildings, monuments, people and stories.
When: By appointment. Ring the i-Site for a booking 349 0508.
Details: $10 per person.
WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS
What: This large riverside event includes both the River Traders and Farmers Markets
When: 8.30am -1pm every Saturday all year round.
Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank
WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP
What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.
Details: Jill 021 1152243
YOGA AND PILATES WITH EDDY
Wednesday: 6am Move! 9.30am Classic Pilates, 7pm Vinyasa Flow.
Thursday: 6am Move! 9.30am Vinyasa Flow, 7pm Classic Pilates.
Friday: 9.30am Yoga Slow.
Saturday: 9.30am Classic Pilates, 1pm Vinyasa Flow, 4pm Restorative Yoga.
Sunday: 9.30am Vinyasa Flow, 1pm Classic Pilates, 4pm Yin Yoga.
Where: 54A Moana St.
Details: Just turn up or check Yoga with Eddy Facebook page
YOGA CLASSES
What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.
When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30pm-6.45pm.
Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.
Details: $10 per class. Contact: Kathy — email kgreensides@hotmail.com
YOGA FOR MEN
What: Ongoing classes for men developed and taught by experienced male teacher. Beginners welcome.
When: Wednesdays, 6-7.15pm.
Where: Harrison St Community Hall.
Details: 022 622 1711, Facebook Inner Light Yoga.