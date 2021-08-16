Whanganui Happenings: what's on this week and what's coming up

Join Marie Shannon at the Sarjeant Gallery this Saturday as she discusses her newly opened exhibition Sleeping Near the River. Photo / Supplied

All you need to know about the events happening around Whanganui and what's coming up.

LATEST

TUI MOTU GROUP

When: Wednesday, August 18, 4.30pm-5.45pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

GONVILLE-

CASTLECLIFF BOWLING CLUB LUNCHEON

What: Includes one free drink, soup, savouries and slice. Speaker Sandra Terewi, of CLAW, on wills and power of attorney.

When: Thursday, August 19, 11am.

Where: 15 Caius Ave.

Details: Cost $10. Contact goncliffbc@gmail.com or phone Beti 344 4998 or 021 119 1439.

WHANGANUI HIGH SCHOOL PERFORMING ARTS CONCERT

When: Thursday, August 19, 7pm.

Where: Royal Whanganui Opera House.

Details: Adult $12, student 3-18 years $10.

DIRECT HIT

What: What happens backstage when egos clash, old rivalries re-surface and resentments flare?

When: Thursday-Saturday, August 19-21, 7.30pm; Sunday, August 22, 2pm; Wednesday-Friday, August 25-27, 7.30pm.

Where: Repertory Theatre, Ridgway St.

Details: Adult $27, under-18 $10. Tickets from Royal Whanganui Opera House.

FOUNDERS SOCIETY TRAM RIDE

What: History of the trams, ride the tram.

When: Sunday 22 August at 2pm

Where: The Tram Shed

Details: $5 fee

WHANGANUI GIRLS COLLEGE OLD GIRLS ASSOCIATION

What: Morning tea

When: Thursday, August 26 at 10am

Where: Dining room, Ad Astra Hotel, Anzac Parade.

Details: $10.00 per head. RSVP: laura@clevelandfunerals.co.nz, or 027 249 0664

WRITE FOR PEACE

What: A poetry studio facilitated by Sr Anne Powell rc. Opportunity for writing exercises, reading and reflection in harmony with the UN theme for 2021 – Peace and Trust. "Poetry can be an active voice for peace in the world."

When: Saturday, August 28, 10am-3.30pm.

Details: Cost $20. To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

PROGRESS CASTLECLIFF AGM

What: Progress Castlecliff is having its annual general meeting.

When: Saturday August 28th at 11:00am

Where: Duncan Pavilion

Details: All are welcome. Contact: Janine Delaney 022 402 1094

COMMUNICATION FOR CONNECTION

What: What better investment than time investing in yourself? From the tools and principles of Compassionate Communication (NVC), you will receive essential life skills for greater harmony and power in your life.

When: August 28-29.

Where: Hakeke St Community Centre, 65 Hakeke St.

Details: Two-day workshop. People need to pre-register rather than turn up on the day. Contact Filipa Hope filipahope@gmail.com for more details.

KICK THE SUGAR HABIT

What: Hear Gary Hayman's story with Allergy ADHD Wanganui.

When: Saturday, September 4, 2pm or 7.30pm.

Where: Christ Church lounge, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Everyone welcome. Koha entry. Contact Sharyn, phone 345 8393.

POULTRY CLUB APOLOGY

What: Poultry Club apologises for any inconvenience caused by publishing the meeting date as August 15 instead of the 14th.

The next meeting is Saturday, September 18.

ON NOW

SPACE STUDIO & GALLERY

What: Gallery 1 - Tim Laffey. Gallery 2 - Power with Kelly Jarvis, Cheleigh Anne Dunkerton & Karen Seccombe.

When: 5:30pm Wednesday August 11 until August 22.

Where: 18 St Hill St.

Details: Open Wednesday-Saturday 10am-2pm, Friday late night 4-6pm; or view online at spacestudiogallery.co.nz

A GALLERY AND GALLERY 85

What: Colour Field - landscape paintings by Paul Rayner & Michael Haggie; and Gonville Days - a solo show by Frances Jill Studd.

When: Saturday and Sunday 9am to 3pm. Wednesday & Thursday 9am to 3pm, Friday 9am to 6pm, also by appointment, and when the flags are out.

Where: 85 Glasgow Street Art Centre.

Details: Entry free. Inquiries to 027 629 2545

KNITTING DISPLAY

What: "Knit & Be Calm". The display covers how knitting has regained a resurgence and is therapeutic. Also covers knitting for charity.

When: 10am-3pm daily.

Where: Bulls Museum, 81 High St.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Julia Morison Head[Case]. An installation of seven hexagonal rooms and 100 ceramic heads, each distinctly different from the next, by one of Aotearoa New Zealand's most inventive artists.

When: Till August 22.

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupō Quay

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Tender Brick: The Material Epiphanies of Peter Hawkesby.

When: Till September 12.

Where: The Sarjeant's Object Gallery, above the iSite, 31 Taupō Quay.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Marie Shannon: Sleeping Near the River. Auckland-based photographer Marie Shannon's post Tylee Residency exhibition, featuring new photographic and video works which continue her long-standing interest in her domestic environment.

When: August 14 to November 14.

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupō Quay.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: On the Move: Modes of Transport from the Collection

When: 21 August 2021 – 14 November 2021

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupō Quay

Details: Celebrating Whanganui Heritage Month this September with images of transport from the Sarjeant collection.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Artist Talk: Marie Shannon

When: Saturday 21 August 2021, 10.30am

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupō Quay

Details: Join Marie Shannon as she discusses her newly opened exhibition Sleeping Near the River with Greg Donson, curator and public programmes manager.

REGULAR

BEYOND MINDFULNESS

What: Meditation in the tradition of the Dalai Lama.

When: 7pm Tuesdays. Entry by koha.

Where: Chang Chup Ling Tibetan Buddhist Centre, 7 Waitote St, Castlecliff.

CAMERA CLUB

When: 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month. 7pm meet and greet, 7.30pm meeting. Visitors welcome.

Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville.

COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI

What: Fun drumming, suitable for everyone.

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Place (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin for drum use. Contact Tracy on 022 682 0136 or on facebook.

COTTON ON QUILTERS

What: Quilting, patchwork and stitching in fun and friendship. Bring your lunch. The first meeting is free.

Where: Masonic Hall, Corner Dublin and Keith sts.

When: First Saturday in the month (except January) at 10.30am.

Contacts: Veronica Davidson 06 3484002 or 027 280 7882 and Lesley McFarlane 06 3448477 or 021 174 3045.

DAILY MINDFUL LIVING

What: Practising being fully in the present moment. Stopping. Resting. Calming. The body & mind together here & now. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.org

When: Thursdays 5.30-7pm

Contact: Clare 021 0622 120

WHANGANUI RIVERBANK PARKRUN

What: A timed 5km community walk or run.

Where: Whanganui Riverbank, Opposite 282 Taupo Quay, Whanganui, 4501.

When: Every Saturday at 7:50am for an 8am start.

Details: Register once for life, visit www.parkrun.co.nz and bring your printed barcode to our local event.

DANCING BUDDHA MEDITATION

What: Inspiring, expressive music and movement to completely relax, followed by 20 minutes' silence, lying down or sitting.

When: Saturdays, 4-5pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall.

Details: Facebook Inner Light Yoga, ph 022 622 1711. $5 or koha.

EUCHRE AND HOUSIE

When: Every Tuesday afternoon from 1pm. Afternoon tea supplied, all welcome.

Where: Gonville Castlecliff Bowling Club, Caius Ave.

Details: Janice 345 6286.

FLORAL ART

What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.

When: 1st Tuesday of the month.

Where: Riverside Christian Church Hall, Mathieson St.

Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 2368046.

HAKEKE ST COMMUNITY CENTRE AND LIBRARY EVENTS

Monday: 10am — Kids' Storytime; 10am-1pm (downstairs) Art Group; 11am — Book Explorers' Club (last Monday of the month).

Tuesday: 9.30am — The Cards Group; 1-2pm — Exercise class; 10am-midday — Senior Net Tech Talks (every 2nd Tuesday).

Wednesday: 9.30am — Eastside Craft Group.

Thursday: 10.30-11.30am — Creative Writing Group; 11.30am-12.30pm — Learn to Sign (every 2nd Thursday); Thursday 1pm-2pm — Active Mind & Body Class.

Friday: 9am-1pm — Homeschool Hub; 12.30pm — Silly Story Sing-A-Long; 11am-1pm — Mums and Bubs Group.

KOWHAINUI DAY PROGRAMME

What: Programme for elders to socialise and participate in activities.

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-3pm. Morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea provided.

Where: Kowhainui Home, 88 Virginia Rd, Otamatea (participants can be picked up and taken home).

Details: Please call 06 349 1400 or visit www.enlivencentral.org.nz

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed voice choir.

When: Thursdays 7.30-9.15pm (rehearsals).

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: New members welcome.

MIDWEEK MEDITATION

What: A guided meditation to assist you to relax, unwind and recharge, Cost is a koha.

When: Wednesday lunchtime 12 to 12.30

Where: Wisdom Is Yours Wellbeing Centre, 200B Victoria Ave.

Details: Natasha or Kevin on 063455002.

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of month, 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Kathrene 344 3398.

PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment. Activities include meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrews Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Come and join a friendly group. Enquiries Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 348 2409.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Lynne 021 2055991.

SATURDAY MEDITATION

What: A guided meditation to assist you to connect a part of that is more at peace with oneself. Cost is a koha.

When: Saturday 10.30am to 11am.

Where: Wisdom Is Yours Wellbeing Centre, 200B Victoria Ave.

Details: Natasha or Kevin on 063455002.

SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

SOCIAL DANCING

What: A great evening of dance varieties, suitable for all dance levels.

When: Sunday, August 22 6:30pm - 9:00pm

Where: St Johns Club, Glasgow St

Details: It is free. Hosted by Stan and Poppy.

THE OTHER ORCHESTRA

What: Drop in and make music using orchestral instruments.

When: Every Thursday, 9am-midday.

Where: Musicians Club, Drews Ave.

Details: kenchernoff76@gmail.com

TRADITIONAL YOGA

What: All levels welcome to this breath-based, heart-centred style.

When: Monday, Thursday, Saturday 9am. Tuesday 6pm. Meditation Friday 6pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall, cnr Harrison and Liverpool sts.

Details: Inner Light Yoga 022 6221711 and on Facebook

WANGANUI BADMINTON

When: Monday evenings 7.30pm $8 per session timed games feather shuttles. Thursday morning 9am $6 per session timed games feather shuttles. Beginners welcome.

Details: Jude Hildreth — 0212157542; Kate Matthews — 0277766015.

WHANGANUI GUIDED WALKING TOURS

What: Learn about Whanganui's history through its buildings, monuments, people and stories.

When: By appointment. Ring the i-Site for a booking 349 0508.

Details: $10 per person.

WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS

What: This large riverside event includes both the River Traders and Farmers Markets

When: 8.30am -1pm every Saturday all year round.

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank

WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 1152243

YOGA AND PILATES WITH EDDY

Wednesday: 6am Move! 9.30am Classic Pilates, 7pm Vinyasa Flow.

Thursday: 6am Move! 9.30am Vinyasa Flow, 7pm Classic Pilates.

Friday: 9.30am Yoga Slow.

Saturday: 9.30am Classic Pilates, 1pm Vinyasa Flow, 4pm Restorative Yoga.

Sunday: 9.30am Vinyasa Flow, 1pm Classic Pilates, 4pm Yin Yoga.

Where: 54A Moana St.

Details: Just turn up or check Yoga with Eddy Facebook page

YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30pm-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Details: $10 per class. Contact: Kathy — email kgreensides@hotmail.com

YOGA FOR MEN

What: Ongoing classes for men developed and taught by experienced male teacher. Beginners welcome.

When: Wednesdays, 6-7.15pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall.

Details: 022 622 1711, Facebook Inner Light Yoga.