Whanganui happenings: What's on this week and regular events

LATEST

■ STORYTELLER LINDA HANSEN - PEACEMAKERS OF THESE ISLANDS FROM RĒKOHU AND PARIHAKA TO NOBEL PEACE PRIZE (2017) AND BEYOND

What: Linda Hansen will take you on a journey, spanning centuries, through our peacemaking history. Hear tales of Rēkohu, Parihaka and more, including a nod of respect to women's suffrage, Princess Te Puea and Norman Kirk, plus New Zealand's very own nuclear-free story.

When: Thursday, August 5 - hot drinks at 6pm, storytelling at 6.30pm.

Where: Alexander Library.

Details: Contact Esther at esther@whanganuilibrary.com to book your place.

■ NEW ZEALAND SOCIETY OF AUTHORS TE PUNI KAITUHI O AOTEAROA REGIONAL ROADSHOW

What: A day of professional development offering keynote sessions, workshops, masterclasses, and discussions, with a catered morning tea/coffee and lunch.

When: Saturday, August 7, 9am-5pm.

Where: The Quaker Settlement, 76 Virginia Rd.

Details: Open to all writers and those working across the literary sector. Book online at www.authors.org.nz

■ CONTEMPLATION AS A WAY OF SEEING: CONTEMPLATION AS A WAY OF BEING

What: Input in two parts… because the most important part is what goes on between individuals and the Holy Spirit, when there is no talking. With Emeritus Bishop Peter Cullinane.

When: Saturday, August 7, 10am-3pm, $20

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: Koha. To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

■ WANGANUI COIN AND STAMP FAIR

What: Coin and stamp dealers and club displays.

When: Sunday, August 8, 10am-3pm.

Where: The Barracks, St Hill St.

Details: Ten out-of-town and local dealers keen to buy and sell a wide range of coins, stamps, banknotes, medals, postcards and collectables. Also an interesting variety of stamp and coin displays will be on view, with club members available to identify and value items brought in by the public. Free entry.

■ NZ SOCIETY OF GENEALOGISTS - WHANGANUI BRANCH MEETING

What: Speaker: Hayden Potaka "The Māori Land Court"

When: Monday, August 9, 6.30pm.

Where: Alexander Heritage and Research Library.

Details: Individual research available before the meeting.

■ GREEN DRINKS

What: Come along to mix with other sustainably/environmentally-minded individuals, businesses and organisations in Whanganui.

When: Tuesday, August 10; drinks from 5.30pm.

Where: Stellar Restaurant & Bar.

Details: Guest speakers for August are Leo and Julie from The Socio-Ecological Learning Environment, sharing their work regenerating Pīwakawaka Farm as part of supporting the social and environmental wellbeing of Whanganui.

■ FAITH TRADITIONS

What: A panel consisting of representatives from several different faith traditions will share on the question: 'What's important to you in your day-to-day faith?' This would be a respectful sharing and is intended to help us grow in our understanding of others.

When: Wednesday, August 11, 7-9pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: Koha. To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

■ NZ MOUNTAIN FILM FESTIVAL NATIONAL TOUR

What: High octane sports and topical environmental and mountain culture films; fundraiser for Land Search and Rescue Whanganui (LandSAR).

When: Thursday, August 12, 7pm: Kiwi Made selection. Thursday, August 26, 7pm: Award winning selection. Doors open at 6.30pm and the films start at 7pm.

Where: Davis Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St.

Tickets: General admission $20, concession (Gold Card and youth) $15, festival pass to both sessions $34 or $25.50 concession. Book online at www.trybooking.com.

■ CONTEMPLATING JESUS OF NAZARETH; ENCOUNTERING THE RISEN CHRIST

What: The day's input is in two parts… because the most important part is what goes on between individuals and the Holy Spirit, when there is no talking. With Emeritus Bishop Peter Cullinane.

When: Saturday, August 14, 10am-3pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: $20/koha. Please bring your lunch. To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

■ NZ CHORAL FEDERATION - BIG SING CADENZA

What: Gala concert featuring lower North Island secondary school choirs and a massed choir performance.

When: Saturday, August 14, 7pm.

Where: Royal Whanganui Opera House.

Details: Tickets - adults $22, seniors & NZCF members $16.50, students $6.

■ CASTLECLIFF COAST CARE COMMUNITY PLANTING DAY

What: We'll spend about two hours working together planting on the rear dunes, followed by lunch.

When: Sunday, August 15, 10.30am.

Where: Castlecliff Beach - meet at Duncan Pavilion, Rangiora St.

Details: Remember to dress for the weather, jacket, hat and strong shoes, bring a spade. Contact Graham for information, 027 222 8378.

■ CONCERT: SERGE LE GOUEFF - SAX LIFE

What: Currently resident in Australia, French musician Serge "Pépé" Le Goueff has performed extensively internationally. Described as a multi-instrumentalist, educator and performer, he will present a jazz musical theatre show that takes you on a trip through the ages, sprinkled with comedy, songs, and stories, including the music of Bach, Glen Miller, Charlie Parker, Bruce Springsteen, David Bowie and Dire Straits.

When: Tuesday, August 17, 5.30pm.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupō Quay.

Details: Tickets $25; Gallery Friends, Stars & Musicians Club members $20. Purchase from shop.sarjeant.org.nz, at the Sarjeant or by calling 06 349 0506. Strictly limited ticket numbers.

■ GONVILLE-CASTLECLIFF BOWLING CLUB LUNCHEON

What: Includes one free drink, soup, savouries and slice. Speaker Sandra Terewi, of CLAW, on wills and power of attorney.

When: Thursday, August 19, 11am.

Where: 15 Caius Ave.

Details: Cost $10. Contact goncliffbc@gmail.com or phone Beti 344 4998 or 021 119 1439.

■ COMMUNICATION FOR CONNECTION

What: What better investment than time investing in yourself? From the tools and principles of Compassionate Communication (NVC), you will receive essential life skills for greater harmony and power in your life.

When: August 28-29.

Where: Central Whanganui.

Details: Two-day workshop. Contact Filipa Hope filipahope@gmail.com for more details.

■ KICK THE SUGAR HABIT

What: Hear Gary Hayman's story with Allergy ADHD Wanganui.

When: Saturday, September 4, 2pm or 7.30pm.

Where: Christ Church lounge, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Everyone welcome. Koha entry. Contact Sharyn, phone 345 8393.

ON NOW

■ SPACE STUDIO & GALLERY

What: Gallery 1 - Other Than Ourselves by Patrick Cush. Gallery 2 - New Wavers by Ben Dingle.

When: Till August 7.

Where: 18 St Hill St.

Details: Open Wednesday-Saturday 10am-2pm, Friday late night 4-6pm; or view online at spacestudiogallery.co.nz

■ A GALLERY AND GALLERY 85

What: New exhibitions opening 5.30pm Friday, August 6: Colour Field - landscape paintings by Paul Rayner & Michael Haggie; and Gonville Days - a solo show by Frances Jill Studd.

When: Saturday and Sunday 9am to 3pm. Wednesday & Thursday 9am to 3pm, Friday 9am to 6pm, also by appointment, and when the flags are out.

Where: 85 Glasgow Street Art Centre.

Details: Entry free. Inquiries to 027 629 2545

■ SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Let's Face It: Portraits from the Collection. This exhibition features a range of portraits from the Sarjeant's permanent collection in a variety of media.

When: Till August 8.

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupō Quay

■ SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Collection Focus: Ralph Hotere. Collection Focus of the works of Ralph Hotere (11 August 1931 — 24 February 2013, Te Aupōuri and Te Rarawa) from the Sarjeant Gallery collection.

When: Till August 15.

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupō Quay

■ KNITTING DISPLAY

What: "Knit & Be Calm". The display covers how knitting has regained a resurgence and is therapeutic. Also covers knitting for charity.

When: 10am-3pm daily.

Where: Bulls Museum, 81 High St.

■ SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Julia Morison Head[Case]. An installation of seven hexagonal rooms and 100 ceramic heads, each distinctly different from the next, by one of Aotearoa New Zealand's most inventive artists.

When: Till August 22.

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupō Quay

■ SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Tender Brick: The Material Epiphanies of Peter Hawkesby.

When: Till September 12.

Where: The Sarjeant's Object Gallery, above the iSite, 31 Taupō Quay.

REGULAR

■ BEYOND MINDFULNESS

What: Meditation in the tradition of the Dalai Lama.

When: 7pm Tuesdays. Entry by koha.

Where: Chang Chup Ling Tibetan Buddhist Centre, 7 Waitote St, Castlecliff.

■ CAMERA CLUB

When: 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month. 7pm meet and greet, 7.30pm meeting. Visitors welcome.

Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville.

■ COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI

What: Fun drumming, suitable for everyone.

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Place (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin for drum use. Contact Tracy on 022 682 0136 or on facebook.

■ COTTON ON QUILTERS

What: Quilting, patchwork and stitching in fun and friendship. Bring your lunch. The first meeting is free.

Where: Masonic Hall, Corner Dublin and Keith sts.

When: First Saturday in the month (except January) at 10.30am.

Contacts: Veronica Davidson 06 3484002 or 027 280 7882 and Lesley McFarlane 06 3448477 or 021 174 3045.

■ DAILY MINDFUL LIVING

What: Practising being fully in the present moment. Stopping. Resting. Calming. The body & mind together here & now. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.org

When: Thursdays 5.30-7pm

Contact: Clare 021 0622 120

■ DANCING BUDDHA MEDITATION

What: Inspiring, expressive music and movement to completely relax, followed by 20 minutes' silence, lying down or sitting.

When: Saturdays, 4-5pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall.

Details: Facebook Inner Light Yoga, ph 022 622 1711. $5 or koha.

■ EUCHRE AND HOUSIE

When: Every Tuesday afternoon from 1pm. Afternoon tea supplied, all welcome.

Where: Gonville Castlecliff Bowling Club, Caius Ave.

Details: Janice 345 6286.

■ FLORAL ART

What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.

When: 1st Tuesday of the month.

Where: Riverside Christian Church Hall, Mathieson St.

Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 2368046.

■ HAKEKE ST COMMUNITY CENTRE AND LIBRARY EVENTS

Monday: 10am — Kids' Storytime; 10am-1pm (downstairs) Art Group; 11am — Book Explorers' Club (last Monday of the month).

Tuesday: 9.30am — The Cards Group; 1-2pm — Exercise class; 10am-midday — Senior Net Tech Talks (every 2nd Tuesday).

Wednesday: 9.30am — Eastside Craft Group.

Thursday: 10.30-11.30am — Creative Writing Group; 11.30am-12.30pm — Learn to Sign (every 2nd Thursday); midday-2pm — Active Mind & Body Class.

Friday: 9am-1pm — Home school Hub; 12.30pm — Silly Story Sing-A-Long; 11am-1pm — Mums and Bubs Group.

■ KOWHAINUI DAY PROGRAMME

What: Programme for elders to socialise and participate in activities.

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-3pm. Morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea provided.

Where: Kowhainui Home, 88 Virginia Rd, Otamatea (participants can be picked up and taken home).

Details: Please call 06 349 1400 or visit www.enlivencentral.org.nz

■ LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed voice choir.

When: Thursdays 7.30-9.15pm (rehearsals).

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: New members welcome.

■ MIDWEEK MEDITATION

What: A guided meditation to assist you to relax, unwind and recharge, Cost is a koha.

When: Wednesday lunchtime 12 to 12.30

Where: Wisdom Is Yours Wellbeing Centre, 200B Victoria Ave.

Details: Natasha or Kevin on 063455002.

■ MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of month, 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Katherine 344 3398.

■ PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment. Activities include meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrews Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Come and join a friendly group. Enquiries Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 348 2409.

■ RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Lynne 021 2055991.

■ SATURDAY MEDITATION

What: A guided meditation to assist you to connect a part of that is more at peace with oneself. Cost is a koha.

When: Saturday 10.30am to 11am.

Where: Wisdom Is Yours Wellbeing Centre, 200B Victoria Ave.

Details: Natasha or Kevin on 063455002.

■ SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

■ THE OTHER ORCHESTRA

What: Drop in and make music using orchestral instruments.

When: Every Thursday, 9am-midday.

Where: Musicians Club, Drews Ave.

Details: kenchernoff76@gmail.com

■ TRADITIONAL YOGA

What: All levels welcome to this breath-based, heart-centred style.

When: Monday, Thursday, Saturday 9am. Tuesday 6pm. Meditation Friday 6pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall, cnr Harrison and Liverpool sts.

Details: Inner Light Yoga 022 6221711 and on Facebook

■ WANGANUI BADMINTON

When: Monday evenings 7.30pm $8 per session timed games feather shuttles. Thursday morning 9am $6 per session timed games feather shuttles. Beginners welcome.

Details: Jude Hildreth — 0212157542; Kate Matthews — 0277766015.

■ WHANGANUI GUIDED WALKING TOURS

What: Learn about Whanganui's history through its buildings, monuments, people and stories.

When: By appointment. Ring the i-Site for a booking 349 0508.

Details: $10 per person.

■ WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS

What: This large riverside event includes both the River Traders and Farmers Markets

When: 8.30am -1pm every Saturday all year round.

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank

■ WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 1152243

■ YOGA AND PILATES WITH EDDY

Wednesday: 6am Move! 9.30am Classic Pilates, 7pm Vinyasa Flow.

Thursday: 6am Move! 9.30am Vinyasa Flow, 7pm Classic Pilates.

Friday: 9.30am Yoga Slow.

Saturday: 9.30am Classic Pilates, 1pm Vinyasa Flow, 4pm Restorative Yoga.

Sunday: 9.30am Vinyasa Flow, 1pm Classic Pilates, 4pm Yin Yoga.

Where: 54A Moana St.

Details: Just turn up or check Yoga with Eddy Facebook page

■ YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30pm-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Details: $10 per class. Contact: Kathy — email kgreensides@hotmail.com

■ YOGA FOR MEN

What: Ongoing classes for men developed and taught by experienced male teacher. Beginners welcome.

When: Wednesdays, 6-7.15pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall.

Details: 022 622 1711, Facebook Inner Light Yoga.