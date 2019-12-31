Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui golfing sensation Tara Raj will play in Thailand next month

By
2 mins to read
Whanganui's Tara Raj has earned a trip to Thailand to play in the prestigious Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship next month.

Whanganui's Tara Raj has earned a trip to Thailand to play in the prestigious Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship next month.

A sensational 2019 season has earned Whanganui golfing ace Tara Raj a crack at international duty, joining five other Kiwis to play at a prestigious international women's amateur tournament next month.

Carmen Lim, Fiona Xu,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle