Executive general manager of Suzuki New Zealand Simon Meade died in a car accident on May 18.

Devoted family man and Suzuki New Zealand stalwart Simon Meade has died in a “tragic car accident”.

“It is with heavy hearts and great sadness we advise of the passing of Suzuki New Zealand stalwart Simon Meade on Saturday, May 18 after a tragic car accident,” a statement from Suzuki NZ read.

“Your absence will leave a massive hole in our company and our lives.”

Suzuki New Zealand said Meade was "someone who never sat still" and was as equally passionate about his work as he was about anything that moved.

Meade was the executive general manager of Suzuki NZ, based in Whanganui, and was primarily involved in the motorcycle department, as well as the recent reintroduction of Suzuki Marine and then aftersales. On April 30, he was announced as one of three members of the new executive team which was to guide Suzuki NZ into the future.

“He was someone who never stopped looking for and mastering any challenge that was put in front of him, always pushing himself and everyone around to be the best they could be.”

Suzuki NZ said Meade was instrumental to the success of the business over the past 25 years and pivotal in helping to make Suzuki into the company it was today.

Above all else, he was devoted to his family - his wife Jenny, sons Brent and Tennessee, daughter Lily, his mother Sally and daughter-in-law Marie, supporting their dreams and pursuits any way he could.

“Our thoughts and fond memories go out to Jenny and the extended family during this time.”

Funeral arrangements for Simon Meade are currently being made.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.