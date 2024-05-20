The Kugels: Robin Perks (violin), Anna Gawn (singer), Ross Harris (accordion/composer), Debbie Rawson (clarinet/saxophone) and Nick Tipping (bass).

Newly painted on the outside and being refurbished inside, St Laurence’s Chapel will open its doors to host its first community event.

Formerly St Laurence’s Anglican Church, the building was used from 1895 until last year when the entire complex (church hall, Sunday school and church) was purchased by Sue Cooke and Bryce Smith, with the aim of restoring the buildings and integrating it into Whanganui’s arts community.

Chamber Music Whanganui is delighted to present the first concert in this beautiful historic building by the Kugels, a klezmer band who are on a return visit to Whanganui, and comprising singer Anna Gawn, Robin Perks (violin), Debbie Rawson (clarinet/saxophone), Ross Harris (accordion/composer), and Nick Tipping (bass).

The ensemble has been together for 10 years now and has completed nationwide tours for Arts on Tour NZ and Chamber Music New Zealand, and performed as guest artists at several NZ festivals. The Kugels recorded a second CD in October 2020 and it will be available at all their concerts. Their first CD was voted in the top 10 by the NZ Herald in 2017.

With passion and sensitivity, the Kugels play traditional klezmer music and original works by their in-house Arts Foundation Laureate composer/accordionist Ross Harris. Klezmer is a style of folk music from Eastern and Central Europe and it speaks to the hearts of oppressed people everywhere. This genre is enjoying a huge rebirth of interest and popularity. The music is wild, passionate and haunting and makes you want to dance.

The Kugels receive rave reviews for their performances throughout New Zealand. “The band is tight, with Debbie Rawson and Robin Perks by turns plaintive and zesty on reeds and fiddle, while Harris’ compositional ingenuity, is staggering,” writes William Dart in the NZ Herald.

“The Kugels presented their soul-tingling programme to a mesmerised audience. This was a style of music … not experienced before, but one which now has our rapt attention,” said the South Waikato Arts Trust.

Come along to St Laurence’s Chapel, 12 Gibson St, Aramoho, on Sunday, May 26, at 3pm for an hour of musical delight from the Kugels, who love klezmer and love to encourage everyone to love it.

Tickets for this concert are available in advance from the box office of the Royal Whanganui Opera House or at the door (cash only). Full price$ 30, CMW subscribers $20, students $5.

Seating is limited to 80-100 so come along in good time to ensure a place. Street parking is available in the neighbourhood. For further information on the Kugels, go to https://www.facebook.com/thekugels or https://the-kugels-klezmer.com