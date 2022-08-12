Nita Pond has been appointed principal of Whanganui Girls' College. Photo / NZME

Whanganui Girls' college deputy principal Nita Pond is taking over the school's top job.

Board of Trustees chairwoman Rachel Pedley announced on Friday that Pond had been appointed as the college's new permanent principal.

A statement from the school in June said former principal Sharon Steer had resigned for "personal and family reasons" and returned to Auckland. Steer was principal for just over two years, taking over from Tania King, who was in charge from 2014 to 2019.

"The Board was pleased with the number of inquiries and the calibre of applicants for the position and we congratulate Nita on winning the position of principal and look forward to the college continuing to flourish under her leadership," Pedley said.

Pond, who was born and grew up in Nelson, attended the University of Otago in Dunedin to complete a Bachelor of Physical Education and Bachelor of Arts majoring in geography. She then completed her Diploma of Teaching at Dunedin Teachers' College.

In 2000 Pond moved to Whanganui to take up a teaching position at Whanganui High School, where she set up the dance programme and taught geography and social studies. She was heavily involved in the extra-curricular life of the school, running Stage Challenge, choreographing for the school's musicals and taking numerous sports teams including volleyball, lifesaving, aerobics, athletics, netball and gymnastics.

After a gap year abroad teaching and travelling, Pond returned to Whanganui High to teach and also took up a role in the pastoral care team as a Year Level Dean.

In 2011, she was appointed assistant principal at Whanganui Girls' College, where she had the opportunity to introduce Restorative Practices and take a lead role in the Astra programme – the core values that underpin the school.

For the past eight years, Pond has been the school's deputy principal, leading professional development and curriculum.

"She is passionate about working within the college and with local iwi to further improve cultural responsiveness and achievement at the college.

"Most recently, Nita has been one of the three Lead Principals for Takitini Hauora working alongside iwi and the majority of kura from early-childhood through to secondary schooling in the Whanganui rohe, focusing on successful transitions between schools, whānau engagement and improving Māori and all students' wellbeing, progress and achievement."

Pond was committed and passionate about Whanganui Girls' College and its wider community and enjoyed getting involved in the creative arts, sports and spending time with her husband, daughter and wider whānau and friends.

"Becoming the principal of Whanganui Girls' College has been my dream for some time," Pond said.

"I am excited about continuing to grow Whanganui Girls' College as a school of choice along with our vision of 'Where Girls Shine'."