Whanganui food bank drive organiser hopes to get haul as good as last year

Two volunteers get a car ready for the drive. Photo / Supplied

Covid-19 restrictions will not stop the Whanganui North Rotary Club's Food Bank Drive, which is set to go ahead for its 30th year next week.

The annual event was initiated by the Rotary Club of Whanganui South, now operating as a corp of the north club, which runs the food bank event.

The drive is normally held the Thursday before Labour weekend but this year it will be the following Thursday on October 28.

The change of date was due to the unavailability of senior Whanganui Collegiate pupils usually at the forefront of the operation as collectors.

Their school programme had been adversely affected by Covid restrictions, organiser Terry Coxon said.

On the day about 40 vehicles with volunteers at the wheel, mainly Rotarians, would assemble to begin the drive around Whanganui neighbourhoods to pick up food left next to letterboxes.

This year the volunteers are being helped out by firms like WW Construction, Loaders, Edmonds Painting and Shane Stone Builders.

All vehicles have signage and sirens and set forth with two Collegiate students per vehicle to cover every street in the greater Whanganui urban area, Coxon explained.

The collectors leave at about 6pm and are out and about for up to two hours, returning to the drive-through drop off point between Farm Supplies and the NZ Post Collectables building where the goods are sorted by more volunteers including City Mission helpers and more Collegiate pupils.

"All our generous public need to do is place any food gifts for the bank out by their letterbox, for collection," Coxon said.

Regularly over the last few years the number of boxes taken over the road to the Food Bank Store has averaged about 365.

"Last year, affected as we were for the first time by Covid-19, all previous records were [exceeded] when close to 500 boxes went into store," Coxon said.

"The Rotary Club firmly believes that this 35 per cent lift in generosity by Whanganui citizens can almost certainly be attributed to raised awareness amongst the public of the needs of their fellows in these tough times."

Coxon said there will be just as many people in need this year.

"So it is hoped that this year's drive will be at least as good as last year's through drop off point.

"Certainly the demands on the food bank have never been greater than right now and Rotary, aided by the generosity of Collegiate, Pak'nSave, the press and radio and other volunteers and helpers are proud again to be able to run this extremely worthwhile appeal."