Mystery solved of wedding photo found in Whanganui

In the August 25 issue of Midweek, the front page bore a sepia-tinted studio portrait of a couple on their wedding day. The original is actually black and white.

The framed photo - 20x25cm - was found when local man George MacLachlan bought a "box lot" at Haywards Auctions in February. He says the picture has been looked after with the frame and glass in mint condition. The photographer's name is in the bottom right corner.

The question was — who are the people in the photograph and when and where did photographer Lloyd Cornish take the picture? George wanted to be able to return the precious portrait to the couple or to their family.

The message was sent out for anyone with answers to be in touch ... and they were.

We now know that the photo comes from 1963, when Margaret Whiteman married Graeme Lundon at the Wainui Presbyterian Church in Gisborne.

Another Lloyd Cornish picture of the entire wedding party (all named) was carried in the Gisborne Photo News, of November 7, 1963. That photo (pictured) and further information was sent to Midweek by Dorothy Taylor.

Graeme Lundon had a twin brother, Murray, and their 21st birthday celebration was reported in the Gisborne Photo News issue of August 22, 1957. That same publication had a picture of Margaret Lundon at a dinner evening for the Mangapapa Playcentre Mothers' Group in 1972.

Mr and Mrs Lundon lived in Gisborne where Graeme worked as a mechanic and Margaret was in retail.

They were volunteers for the Gisborne-East Coast Cancer Society, gaining more than one mention in the Gisborne Herald for their efforts, including a story of them being granted lifetime membership. They were both avid orchid growers. Graeme also volunteered on the Gisborne City Vintage Railway.

Sadly, Graeme Lundon died on October 24, 2020.

Their nephew, Barry Shipp, saw the Midweek story online and got in touch. He was able to supply some of the above information and will return the photo to his Aunt Margaret on his next visit to Gisborne.