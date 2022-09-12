Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui fighters come up short at King in the Ring in Auckland

Mike Tweed
By
3 mins to read
Earl-Jay Pehi (left) was edged out by eventual winner David Tuitupou. Photo / Calden Jamieson

Earl-Jay Pehi (left) was edged out by eventual winner David Tuitupou. Photo / Calden Jamieson

It wasn't to be for Whanganui fighters at Friday's King in the Ring tournament in Auckland.

Eight super heavyweights squared off under K-1 kickboxing rules, with Earl-Jay Pehi losing to eventual winner David Tuitupou by

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.