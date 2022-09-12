Earl-Jay Pehi (left) was edged out by eventual winner David Tuitupou. Photo / Calden Jamieson

It wasn't to be for Whanganui fighters at Friday's King in the Ring tournament in Auckland.

Eight super heavyweights squared off under K-1 kickboxing rules, with Earl-Jay Pehi losing to eventual winner David Tuitupou by split decision and Lee Kara dropping a unanimous decision to Dannevirke's Moe Hussain in the first round.

It was Kara's first fight in four years.

"I won the first round but the gas tank ran out in the last two," he said.

"Moe deserved the win. The better man won on the night.

"Just being on that card was a mean experience, what a way to bang that ring rust off after so long out of the ring."

Tuitupou, who is 2.06 metres tall (or six feet nine in the old measurements) and weighs 167kg, was lucky to get the nod over Pehi, Kara said.

"The odds were never in his [Pehi's] favour and the only way he was really going to win was by knockout.

"He was up against the hometown favourite and a former King in the Ring champion.

"Another set of judges might have scored it to Earl-Jay."

Pehi will have a rematch with Tuitupou in a "superfight" at the next King in the Ring tournament.

Kara beat Tuitupou by split decision over five rounds in 2017 to lift the World Kickboxing Association (WKA) New Zealand super heavyweight title.

"My plan back then was to weather the storm and take him into deep water. That worked out because he didn't really have the fitness to go five rounds," Kara said.

"That night things worked in my favour."

Pehi and Kara fight out of the Awa Kings gym in Whanganui.

Friday's result hadn't dented his comeback ambitions, Kara said.

"Israel Adasanya came up and said he was proud of me and to keep training hard. That meant a lot, coming from him a UFC world champion."

"It's just made the hunger that much more and put more fuel on the fire.

"We win or we learn."

Kara said Hussain was one of the best super heavyweights in New Zealand and also a mate.

"I went three rounds with him after being out for four years. I'm quite proud of that effort.

"Inside the ring we do the business but afterwards we're bros and have a couple of beers together.

"Now, it's back to the drawing board and onto the next one."