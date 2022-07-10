Responses to the council's survey on Three Waters will be used to decide on its position before going to Government. Photo / Bevan Conley

Responses to the council's survey on Three Waters will be used to decide on its position before going to Government. Photo / Bevan Conley

What Whanganui people thinks about the Three Waters reforms will delivered to a Parliamentary select committee by the district's mayor and chief executive.

But they want help from the public before being sure of their position on the controversial water reform package.

Whanganui District Council is preparing a submissions on the government's Water Services Entities Bill – the first of a suite of bills to reform New Zealand's drinking, waste and stormwater services — the "Three Waters" services.

The services, which are provided by councils, will be discussed among councillors at a workshop meeting on July 14 where they will decide on their submission.

Council has put out a survey on its website under the 'Have Your Say' tab where residents can share their views on the water management changes.

The survey closes at 5pm on July 30, but people can also submit directly to government themselves by going to the Water Services Entities Bill on the Parliament website's 'Have Your Say' tab.

Submissions close at 11.59pm on July 22.

"Whanganui District Council is currently asking the community for their views on Three Waters and other central government reforms," council chief executive David Langford said.

"And preliminary responses from our survey will help to inform the workshop discussion."

Mayor Hamish McDouall said council did not support the Three Waters proposal.

"The council's submission on the Water Services Entity Bill will state that the council does not support it, but we are also looking at the public response to the survey.

"The council has been frustrated from the outset that the government has not adequately consulted with communities on these issues."

The bill, if passed, will create four publicly owned water services entities that will provide water services in place of local authorities.

Each water services entity will take on responsibility for delivering water services to a specific geographical area, from July 1, 2024.

The bill sets out how the water services entities will operate, and how they will be accountable to the public.

McDouall and Langford will present the submission in person to the select committee in Wellington and will be able to present further community perspectives from the survey at this time.

Langford said it was important for members of the community to have their say.

The Water Services Entities Bill was introduced on June 2 and had its first reading a week later before being referred to the Finance and Expenditure Committee.

That is the committee where submissions on the bill will be considered.

The Water Services Entities Bill is expected to be followed by more legislation to complete the full programme of water reforms.

The following laws will be used to establish the water entities' powers and functions as well as transfer assets and liabilities to them.

Economic regulation and consumer protection laws are also expected to be part of it.

Following the select committee, the Water Services Entities Bill will go back to the House for its second reading.