There are 859 active cases of Covid-19 in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Ten people are in Whanganui Hospital with Covid-19 the Ministry of Health revealed in its regular updates on Sunday.

There were 99 new community cases of the virus in the Whanganui region, the ministry said.

This brings the number of active cases in Whanganui to 859.

Nationally, the ministry reported 7461 cases of Covid-19.

Across the country, there were 662 people in hospital with Covid-19.

Another eight people died with Covid-19.