Bushy Park received about $50,000 from the Horizons Regional Council for operations in 2024/25 (up from $21,000 in 2023/24), with the sanctuary manager’s salary paid by Forest & Bird NZ.
Bushy Park trustee Keith Beautrais told the Chronicle he was “devastated” by the district council’s decision and, as a result, the sanctuary would not be able to host all the schools that wanted to participate in the education programme.
“It’s as important as learning about cultural and artistic heritage, which is richly supported by the council,” he said.
“We pour money into institutions which are very privileged, and one [Sarjeant Gallery] is more privileged than others.”
He said the sanctuary got far less than 1% of what the Sarjeant received each year, and that showed “a set of values that is out of touch”.
“We need to help young people reconnect with nature, to beat some of the depression and angst they are feeling.
“You can see it with the young people, parents and teachers who come out. They go away a lot happier.”
Later in deliberations, she put forward a motion to reinstate it to $100,000, but that was voted down 9 to 4.
Melser and councillors Peter Oskam, Kate Joblin and Josh Chandulal-Mackay voted in favour, with Mayor Andrew Tripe, Deputy Mayor Helen Craig and councillors Baker-Hogan, Rob Vinsen, Glenda Brown, Ross Fallen, Jenny Duncan, Michael Law and Charlie Anderson against.
A motion from Law to remove climate action funding completely was also voted down by 9-4. Law, Tripe, Vinsen and Anderson were in favour.
This week, Luxton told the Chronicle there were about 600 students on the waiting list for the education programme, and an extra $5000 would mean at least 500 of them could attend.
“This is our community that wants this involvement,” she said.
“We want the council to say, ‘This is our local sanctuary and these are our kids who are engaging and learning and making a difference’, and to back it.
Beautrais said he had attended multiple council annual plan and long-term plan hearings to request funding.
“I always get positive feedback, then nothing,” he said.
“Now, I understand there is no action behind the words when they say they care about young people connecting with nature.”
