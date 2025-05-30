Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui District Council turns down funding request from Tarapuruhi Bushy Park sanctuary

Mike Tweed
By
Multimedia Journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
5 mins to read

Some tītitipounamu (riflemen) being released into the sanctuary in 2023. Photo / NZME

Some tītitipounamu (riflemen) being released into the sanctuary in 2023. Photo / NZME

It is back to the funding drawing board for Whanganui’s Tarapuruhi Bushy Park sanctuary, after the district council rejected its request for an extra $5000.

The sanctuary received about $15,000 in council climate action funding last year, but asked for $20,000 in 2025/26.

At deliberations on the council’s annual plan,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle