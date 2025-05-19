Last year three councillors pushed for a $15 Sarjeant Gallery entry fee for out-of-towners.
Debate continues over a potential door charge at Whanganui’s Sarjeant Gallery, which reopened to the public last November.
Last year, councillors Rob Vinsen, Philippa Baker Hogan and Ross Fallen pushed for a $15 fee for out-of-town visitors.
Speaking at hearings on submissions to the council’s annual plan last week, acting Sarjeant Trust chairwoman Annette Main said there were a lot of pitfalls in introducing a charge, and extra resources would be required.
“We have to do things like determining origin for people,” she said.
“Are they from Whanganui? Are they from outside Whanganui?
Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.