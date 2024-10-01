Whanganui Council Climate Action fund cut in half for 2024

Whanganui Council Climate Action Fund applications are now open. Photo / Bevan Conley

Applications for the Whanganui Council’s Climate Action Fund have opened but the amount of money being dished out has been halved.

The fund, trialled in 2022 and 2023, provides financial support for projects focusing on sustainability and climate change.

Council climate change advisor, Caroline Arrowsmith, said climate change was no longer a distant reality.

“This fund supports local people to get moving with not-for-profit climate projects that will benefit our community.”

There is $50,000 available this year, half the $100,000 given in each of the past two years.