Whanganui Council Climate Action fund cut in half for 2024

The first two years of the project took place as a trail followed by a review, which chose to reduce the fund to give more to “other work priorities in the climate change area”, Arrowsmith said.
A project can only apply once a year with a cap of $20,000 per application.
The fund is available to schools, not-for-profits, social organisations and more, focusing on topics like farming, transport, renewable energy, and climate change preparation and education.
“Last year’s projects included support for Tarapuruhi Bushy Park, investigating the viability of lowering carbon emissions for Whanganui’s historic riverboat the paddle steamer Waimarie, and supporting climate change science kits for local schools, to name just a few,” Arrowsmith said.
The funding can be used towards events, project costs, wages, and resources.
The decisions are made by the council’s climate change advisory group which consists of council staff, experts, tangata whenua and community representatives.
The board evaluates the benefits, readiness, alternative funding and potential risks of the projects to make their decision.
“I’d really encourage people to make the most of this opportunity to kick-start a satisfying project that will make a difference to our local community,” Arrowsmith said.
Applications are open until October 31.
Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.