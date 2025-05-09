Advertisement
Tarapuruhi Bushy Park seeking funding as programme hits capacity

Mike Tweed
Michaella Luxton says more than 3500 students have completed Tarapuruhi Bushy Park’s education programme since the start of 2024.

Tarapuruhi Bushy Park’s education programme is at capacity, and more funding is required to host more guided tours.

The sanctuary’s education co-ordinator, Michaella Luxton, told Whanganui District Council’s projects and grants committee that more than 3500 students had completed the programme since the start of last year.

“That’s from 39 educational institutions across our region, from early childhood to tertiary,” she said.

“We’re already fully booked for this whole year. That happened at the beginning of March, and the wait list is growing.”

She said her role and programme cost $39,000 this year, covered by the council’s climate fund ($15,100) and Forest & Bird Whanganui.

“Every visit that these kids come to involves action against climate change, whether they are planting trees, tracking pests, restoring wetlands, or understanding where our local biodiversity fits into the bigger picture.

“They are not just listening, they are acting.”

She said more than 4500 native plants had been planted at the sanctuary last year.

“We need these kids’ hands to get them into the ground.”

The same amount would be planted this year.

“Over the next 50 years, that will remove over 3000 tonnes of carbon from our atmosphere.”

Luxton, who formed the sanctuary’s Rangitahi Rangers youth group earlier this year, said every cent of the council’s funding was being used impactfully.

Councillor Ross Fallen asked what was needed to help schools waiting to be part of the programme, “rather than turn them away”.

More funding was required, Luxton said, and she was trying her best to find it through grant applications.

“I’m always looking for more volunteers, and I will be creating a programme with health and safety provided so schools have the opportunity to bring themselves out, without me.

“That is not ideal, but it’s a public space and I don’t want to tell schools, ‘No, you can’t come at all’.”

The council provided $20,000 in climate funding in 2023-24, with a drop to $15,100 in 2024-25.

Overall, the council’s climate funding fell from $100,000 in 2023-24 to $50,050 for the current financial year.

Bushy Park Trust board member Keith Beautrais said it would ask for an increase in funding, at least to the 2024 level, during hearings for the council’s 2025-26 Annual Plan.

The hearings begin next week.

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present, his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.

