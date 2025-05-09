“Every visit that these kids come to involves action against climate change, whether they are planting trees, tracking pests, restoring wetlands, or understanding where our local biodiversity fits into the bigger picture.

“They are not just listening, they are acting.”

She said more than 4500 native plants had been planted at the sanctuary last year.

“We need these kids’ hands to get them into the ground.”

The same amount would be planted this year.

“Over the next 50 years, that will remove over 3000 tonnes of carbon from our atmosphere.”

Luxton, who formed the sanctuary’s Rangitahi Rangers youth group earlier this year, said every cent of the council’s funding was being used impactfully.

Councillor Ross Fallen asked what was needed to help schools waiting to be part of the programme, “rather than turn them away”.

More funding was required, Luxton said, and she was trying her best to find it through grant applications.

“I’m always looking for more volunteers, and I will be creating a programme with health and safety provided so schools have the opportunity to bring themselves out, without me.

“That is not ideal, but it’s a public space and I don’t want to tell schools, ‘No, you can’t come at all’.”

The council provided $20,000 in climate funding in 2023-24, with a drop to $15,100 in 2024-25.

Overall, the council’s climate funding fell from $100,000 in 2023-24 to $50,050 for the current financial year.

Bushy Park Trust board member Keith Beautrais said it would ask for an increase in funding, at least to the 2024 level, during hearings for the council’s 2025-26 Annual Plan.

The hearings begin next week.

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present, his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.