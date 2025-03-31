General rates would still cover 60% of the cost increase “to keep entry fees affordable for our users of that facility [Splash Centre]”.

At the Whanganui East Pool, entry fees had not changed for several years and only covered a small part of operating costs, Williamson said.

The future of the pool remains unknown, with the council organising a citizens’ assembly to provide input into the future of outdoor swimming in the district.

“We are also proposing a $140 increase per cremation at the cemetery, again, as a result of gas increases,” she said.

“Our final change is for [Whanganui] Resource Recovery [Centre] fees to more appropriately reflect the cost of providing those services.

“The current fees were set in 2020 by the Whanganui Resource Recovery Trust who no longer operate the facility.”

The council is proposing an $8 minimum charge for a bag of general waste (60 litres), with a 120-litre bag costing $10 and a 240-litre bag $15.

At present, a standard bag costs $5 and a large bag costs $8.

Replacing a kerbside recycling bin will cost $45 if the council’s proposal is signed off later this year.

David Langford says the rise in gas costs has been "extraordinary". Photo / NZME

Chief executive David Langford said the council’s gas bill had gone up between 80% and 90% - “a $800,000 increase across the board”.

“That is significantly above inflation and any other measure,” he said.

“It has been extraordinary and disproportionate.”

The council aims to increase non-rates revenue by 20% for the 2025/26 year, part of a plan to keep the average rates increase to 2.2%.

Councillor Philippa Baker-Hogan said increased costs at the pools were concerning but it was “all a balance” between users and general ratepayers.

“We know people are still doing it hard and it’s a shame we need to do it but, overall, the balance has been struck.”

She said it was good to see new fees at the Sarjeant Gallery.

“It’s open and has some great places.

“Revenue is going to be very important to keep costs down in that facility.”

The council is proposing the rental of spaces at the gallery, ranging from $45-$120 an hour and $160-$430 for a half-day.

Public consultation on the proposed fee changes will run from April 1 to April 28, with a final decision signed off before July 1.

