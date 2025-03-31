Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui District Council proposes fees and charges increase as gas bills bite

Mike Tweed
By
Multimedia Journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

The council plans to raise costs at the Splash Centre by 50 cents per entry. Photo / NZME

The council plans to raise costs at the Splash Centre by 50 cents per entry. Photo / NZME

A massive rise in gas costs could mean higher council fees and charges for Whanganui residents.

Whanganui District Council is proposing a 2.2% increase for an array of services, including venue hire and resource consents, but a 50 cent rise for entry to the Splash Centre and Whanganui East Pool is also on the table.

It currently costs $6 for adults, $4.50 for senior citizens and children aged 5 to 16 and $2 for preschoolers to enter the Splash Centre.

At Whanganui East, the adult entry fee is $4, with children $3 and students and Gold Card holders $3.50.

At a recent council meeting, projects manager Claire Williamson said most increases matched inflation but higher gas costs meant aquatics fees needed to be increased more.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

General rates would still cover 60% of the cost increase “to keep entry fees affordable for our users of that facility [Splash Centre]”.

At the Whanganui East Pool, entry fees had not changed for several years and only covered a small part of operating costs, Williamson said.

The future of the pool remains unknown, with the council organising a citizens’ assembly to provide input into the future of outdoor swimming in the district.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“We are also proposing a $140 increase per cremation at the cemetery, again, as a result of gas increases,” she said.

“Our final change is for [Whanganui] Resource Recovery [Centre] fees to more appropriately reflect the cost of providing those services.

“The current fees were set in 2020 by the Whanganui Resource Recovery Trust who no longer operate the facility.”

The council is proposing an $8 minimum charge for a bag of general waste (60 litres), with a 120-litre bag costing $10 and a 240-litre bag $15.

At present, a standard bag costs $5 and a large bag costs $8.

Replacing a kerbside recycling bin will cost $45 if the council’s proposal is signed off later this year.

David Langford says the rise in gas costs has been "extraordinary". Photo / NZME
David Langford says the rise in gas costs has been "extraordinary". Photo / NZME

Chief executive David Langford said the council’s gas bill had gone up between 80% and 90% - “a $800,000 increase across the board”.

“That is significantly above inflation and any other measure,” he said.

“It has been extraordinary and disproportionate.”

The council aims to increase non-rates revenue by 20% for the 2025/26 year, part of a plan to keep the average rates increase to 2.2%.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Councillor Philippa Baker-Hogan said increased costs at the pools were concerning but it was “all a balance” between users and general ratepayers.

“We know people are still doing it hard and it’s a shame we need to do it but, overall, the balance has been struck.”

She said it was good to see new fees at the Sarjeant Gallery.

“It’s open and has some great places.

“Revenue is going to be very important to keep costs down in that facility.”

The council is proposing the rental of spaces at the gallery, ranging from $45-$120 an hour and $160-$430 for a half-day.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Public consultation on the proposed fee changes will run from April 1 to April 28, with a final decision signed off before July 1.

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.

Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle