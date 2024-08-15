Protozoa refers to a group of micro-organisms that include cryptosporidium and giardia.
UV disinfection kills micro-organisms by altering their DNA and impeding reproduction.
Rudolph said the new systems were expected to cost between $1.5 million and $2m, with installation taking place in years one and two (2024 and 2025) of the council’s long-term plan.
‘We have determined the sizes of the UV units, it‘s just about how we procure them,” he said.
“At this stage, we’ll have one main [plant] for the city and then a couple for the rural schemes.”
