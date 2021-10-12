Whanganui DHB preparing for 'Super Saturday' vaccination event

The Whanganui DHB is preparing for this weekend's "Super Saturday" vaccination event. Photo / NZME

The Whanganui DHB is preparing for this week's "Super Saturday" vaccination drive, bolstering the number of clinics across the wider region.

The nationwide vaccination event was announced by the Prime Minister last week, as a way to encourage further vaccination uptake across the country.

The event will see a number of vaccine-related events across the country, and even a nationwide "Vaxathon" to be broadcast on Three from midday on Saturday.

The event is also being used as a method to encourage those who have already had their first dose to bring their second dose forward, to ensure quicker immunity.

Across the wider region, the DHB is operating nine vaccination clinics, most of them walk-in, across the day and into the evening.

Those clinics include five in Whanganui itself, and one each in Marton, Bulls, Taihape and Raetihi.

All clinics will have extra staff, and many will be offering added treats as a thank-you for being vaccinated.

An Ohakune clinic is still being arranged by the DHB.

According to a DHB spokesperson, both unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people are encouraged to take up the opportunity to be get the jab.

"The more people who are fully vaccinated, the more protection we have against Covid-19, and this gives us more freedom," the spokesperson said.

The Rangitīkei District Council has also jumped on board the event, telling residents to ensure those who might be more apprehensive are supported and encouraged to get the vaccine.

"To best protect your whānau, community, and the rest of New Zealand we are asking our community to help us reach your friends, whānau, and colleagues who may still have some hesitation about being vaccinated and need some help and support to get it done," a council spokesperson said.

As at Tuesday afternoon, 76.8 per cent of the eligible wider Whanganui DHB population had received at least one dose of the vaccine. A total of 57 per cent are now fully vaccinated.

Super Saturday Vaccination Clinics

Whanganui

• Aramoho Health Centre, 144 Somme Parade. 10am-12pm (booking required)

• Te Rito Vaccination Centre, 62 Victoria Ave, 9am-7pm

• Central City Pharmacy, 121 Victoria Ave, 9am-4.30pm (booking required)

• Cook Islands Community Hall, 71 Puriri St, 10am-4.30pm

• Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Te Atihaunui-A-Paparangi, 25 Te Anaua St, Pūtiki. 9am-1pm

Bulls

• Te Matapihi, 4 Criterion St, 9.30am-3.30pm

Marton

• Stewart Street Surgery, 26 Stewart St, 9.30am-2pm (booking required)

Raetihi

• The Centre, 14-16 Seddon St, 10am-4pm

Taihape

• Taihape Rural Health Centre, 3 Hospital Rd, 8.45am-4.30pm