Whanganui concerns raised after heritage earthquake-strengthening programme scrapped

The Oddfellows Hall in Ridgway St was a recipient of $100,000 of Heritage Equip funding. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui's earthquake-prone heritage buildings could be at risk after the Government scrapped its Heritage Equip fund.

In this year's Budget, the government discontinued funding for Heritage Equip (Earthquake Upgrade Incentive Programme) from the end of June.

The programme, operated by the Ministry for Arts, Culture and Heritage, was introduced by the previous National Government in 2016 as a one-off $10.5 million to pay for the strengthening of earthquake-prone heritage buildings. The present Government contributed another $12.95 million for 111 projects. But it scrapped the programme in this year's Budget.

The fund meant 153 buildings across the country were strengthened.

In 2019, grants capped at $400,000 were offered to heritage building owners to assist them strengthen the structures, a requirement under the Building (Earthquake Prone Buildings) Amendment Act 2016.

Heritage architecture supporters, including Whanganui district councillor Helen Craig, worry the district's heritage buildings are now at risk.

Historic Places Aotearoa president James Blackburne said the cut was a major blow to building owners.

"Time is running out for owners to strengthen priority buildings in areas of high seismic risk. Demolition may be the only option for some owners if funding is not available," Blackburne said.

"We are saddened by this loss, especially in smaller centres where the cost of strengthening is high compared to a building's value and the rental income able to be generated."

Blackburne said for some towns, predominantly in the provinces, heritage buildings were what their CBD was known for.

"Heritage buildings keep our history alive. They tell the story of our past and give perspective for today. They provide private and public value throughout New Zealand through enhancing the character and beauty of our streets and towns and a point of difference often attracting tourism."

Whanganui district councillor Helen Craig says the fund is fundamental to ensuring the survival of heritage architecture. Photo / Bevan Conley

Craig, who is an executive member of Historic Places Aotearoa, shared that view.

"[The Equip programme] was one of the most effective, best-run and most-responsive funding mechanisms I've seen," Craig said.

"It has been an incredibly successful incentive for commercial building owners to find earthquake strengthening engineering solutions and complete restoration projects that otherwise would not have happened.

"Old empty heritage buildings have been restored to provide new desperately needed apartment living, while adding visual beauty and attraction for tourists and locals to enjoy."

Craig said it was the government's role to ensure the availability of funding to keep heritage architecture standing.

"We urge the Government to continue the scheme considering its critical role in ensuring public amenity is retained. In small towns like Whanganui and big cities like Wellington, the cost of earthquake-strengthening on top of conversion to apartments, for instance, can be unaffordable.

"Owners will take the risk of redevelopment if they receive some incentive. By providing this scheme, the Government signals that heritage has value to future New Zealand."

Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Carmel Sepuloni and Whanganui MP Steph Lewis were contacted for comment.