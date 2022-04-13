Better access and amenities are some of the ideas put forward for the Durie Hill lookout area. Photo / Bevan Conley

Better access and amenities are some of the ideas put forward for the Durie Hill lookout area. Photo / Bevan Conley

Work is continuing on a landscape concept design to improve Whanganui's Durie Hill lookout area.

Whanganui District Council held community conversations earlier this year on the concept design for the Blyth St lookout area.

Property operations manager Sandra Woodhead said the feedback had provided some great ideas for the design.

"Several themes emerged from this informal consultation, with most comments and ideas coming from Durie Hill residents along with the wider Whanganui community."

Most people supported the project, with feedback relating to four key themes:

• Inclusive, site-specific storytelling – information signs and cultural installations that create a connection with the shared local history and heritage of this area

• Safety and accessibility – wheelchair access, lighting and general access to the site

• Amenities – seating, rubbish bins, a bike rack, water fountains and sun shading

• Landscaping – appropriate site plantings and contouring.

"We'll now take this back to the designers to see how they might incorporate these ideas into the final design concept for the Durie Hill lookout upgrade," Woodhead said.

"The lookout area has historically offered local people impressive views of the lower Whanganui River, Mt Ruapehu and Mt Taranaki, as well as our city.

"One of the most common themes expressed was the absolute need for inclusive stories that tell the full history of the site."

Woodhead said the council, with strong community backing, supported the area becoming an integrated reflection of the entire community.

Once the design concept has been developed with further iwi consultation and aspects of community feedback, a series of updated artists' impressions will be released for final community feedback via a survey.

The upgrade is being part-funded from a $100,000 donation made by Mars Petcare in 2021. Additional funding of $80,000 to support the project has been set aside from year two of the council's Long-Term Plan 2021-2031.

For more information about the early stages of the project, including the initial concept design, visit https://www.whanganui.govt.nz/Your-Council/Projects-and-Initiatives/Works-Projects/Durie-Hill-lookout-improvements