Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Letters: Whanganui council answers recycling questions

4 minutes to read
Whanganui District Council is considering a kerbside waste collection. Photo / File

Whanganui District Council is considering a kerbside waste collection. Photo / File

Whanganui Chronicle

I write in response to John Malcolm's recent questions on kerbside recycling and food waste collections.

How many extra trucks can we expect from July 2024 to collect kerbside recycling?

For the kerbside recycling service,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.