Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui Collegiate School's director of sport Barry Touzel thankful for support as he steps down

Finn Williams
By
4 mins to read
Whanganui Collegiate School director of sport Barry Touzel is stepping down. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui Collegiate School director of sport Barry Touzel is stepping down. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui Collegiate School's director of sport says the school's support of his vision has been key to its success on the national and international stage.

Barry Touzel, who has headed up sport at the school

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle