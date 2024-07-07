They kept them under the pump early in both halves until finally Mohi Te Rina, who had taken over the kicking in the second stanza, popped over a penalty in front with 106 seconds remaining.

A proud defending champion side, Marist trapped Taihape in their own 22m with time up, receiving kickable penalties themselves to potentially send the game into a further 10 minutes of extra time under golden point rules, while having tie-breaker advantage as first try-scorers.

But the big forward pack went for it all with another tap and carry, only to get trapped holding by the brave defenders right on their tryline to get the infringement and an emotional victory for their large contingent of travelling Taihape supporters.

“We put on a spectacle, I think, for a women’s final, and it just shows the degree of rugby Whanganui is bringing,” said Taihape player-coach Ruth McKay, the former Black Fern bringing herself on for the second half and scoring two tries.

“We knew we had something in the tank and we had to give it – the big thing that I put on my girls when we turned up here was about luck.

“Luck doesn’t come easy, you’ve got to create your opportunities, and they did that for us today, and I couldn’t ask any more of them.

“You’ve got nothing to lose, the clock ticks down and what’s going to happen tomorrow? It’s the moment that counts.”

For Marist, centre Awatere McLean-Wanoa ran great lines in Taihape’s danger-zone to score a double, including in the 78th minute which had her team convinced they’d won.

Both wingers Kesaia Siganisucu and Tiana Kauika dotted down, the latter getting a double, along with flanker Catherine Nauga.

As well as McKay, Taihape’s try-scorers were winger Elise Fannin, fullback Brooklyn Walker and the Dygas family – prop Jevonte and reserve Keahleigh – with the latter’s barnstorming run through three defenders to score under the posts on fulltime letting Te Rina save the day with the conversion.

Plucky Taihape halfback and captain Tayla Barrett was named player of the match.

McKay will now join her Marist offsider Junior Nepia as the representative coaching team for Whanganui’s North Island Heartland series, and it is likely a few Taihape women have now played their way into the squad.

“Loving it – a lot of girls have put their hands up, which is fantastic, and once again is huge for Whanganui rugby.”

Taihape 37 (R. McKay 2, J. Dygas, E. Fannin, B. Walker, K. Dygas tries; M. Te Rina pen, 2 con) bt Marist 34 (A. McLean-Wanoa 2, T. Kauika 2, C. Nauga, T. Kauika, K. Siganisucu tries; M. Thompson-Koro con, A. Ireton con). HT: 22-10 Marist. FT: 34-34.