Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

There is both a need and a want that comes with contesting the WRFU Senior crown at Cooks Gardens.

The Division 1 championship will give a substantial "shot in the arm" for the club that wins it – both with the retention and recruitment of players, as well as lifting the spirits of their loyal fan base.

For table-toppers Ali Arc-TD Brick & Blocks Marist Celtic, there is also the need to end a 14-year drought, most often denied each year by one powerful club or another in Senior which had the ability at the time to be competitive at Tasman Tanning Premier level.

For McCarthy's Transport Ruapehu, a victory could be the signal of resurgence – after the first time this season going without having a Premier squad, winning the club's first Senior title since 2015 could be the boost to see them return to the big time.

"Third time lucky; good things come in threes," said Celtic coach Duane Brown, referring to the tough losses in the 2018 and 2020 finals his side suffered against Kelso Hunterville and Ratana respectively.

"We're building pretty good this second round – been working to fix letting teams back in the second half."

Two years ago when facing off against Ratana (who, like Ruapehu, were rebuilding as a Senior-only club), Celtic's young talented backs were only about a year out of high school.

Now, a number of them have had their 21sts, and bring a suitable amount of experience to pressure-game situations.

"There's a bit of confidence from them. Also, a few older guys are nearing the end of their careers – if we win, they'll probably hang the boots up," said Brown.

They have taken inspiration from the likes of club legend Trevor Olney, who tells them that, in finals, the key is to get another 10 per cent of effort out of yourself.

Brown, aware that after weeks of wet weather the conditions could favour the country boys, wants his pack to hold the line so the backs can get enough precious chances to deliver.

"We'll definitely have to adjust. We've got an electric backline, they can rip up anything."

With their Premier side having missed the semi-finals, while the Buffalos dipped out on the Division 2 playoffs, Brown knows how important a title win for Celtic, finally, would be for all of Marist.

"This game is for the club – it's been a long time coming and we're definitely playing for our brethren."

Celtic avenged their only loss of the year during the Town group matches with back-to-back victories against Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau at the end of the Division 1 round-robin and last weekend's semi-final.

This included beating Ruapehu 34-24 at Spriggens Park on June 18, despite the visitors coming back with two late tries.

Ruapehu rose up from that defeat, winning their last three games against Kaierau and Ratana (twice) to secure the Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield for the summer and qualifying for the trip to Cooks Gardens.

Manager Jamie Brock said despite the narrow outcome of the tougher of the two semi-finals, beating Ratana by just one point, the side was up for the challenge and looking forward to it.

"Just the usual aches and stuff.

"We'll bring some of that mountain weather down with us."

Ruapehu still have a couple of veterans, namely prop Mac Edmonds and halfback Kahl Elers-Green, who were in the 2015 side that won the Senior title, finding ending Hunterville's six-year grip on the trophy.

Brock agreed it would mean a lot to their Ohakune supporters to do it again.

"It would be quite awesome for old mate Boof [Mark Green] and that. It's his Senior team, his boys.

"Hopefully the [supporters] bus will be full."

Green died in a truck crash last year after re-establishing a Senior squad.

The head coach is Willie McDonnell, while adviser Kim McNaught has been to WRFU finals day plenty of times as a player and knows what it takes to lift the silverware.

At Spriggens Park, the Division 2 final sees last year's overall champions Hunterville set for what is likely to be a tough tussle with table-toppers Bennett's Taihape.

The teams have split their matches this season with each winning their home fixture – 22-14 to Hunterville in the Country group's season opener on April 23, while Taihape got payback 29-23 to start the Division 2 games on May 28.

The Division 2 final kicks off at 12pm, with the Division 1 final at 12.45pm.

The referees

WRFU Finals day is upon us, as Spriggens Park and Cooks Gardens will play host to three likely exciting and unpredictable matches, which will stoke the passions of players and their supporters alike.

But none of those games would be possible without the crucial yet often maligned men in the middle.

It is the highlight of a WRFU referee's season to be asked to take the whistle on finals day, a solemn vow made to officiate the games to the best of their ability, ideally by being invisible, but knowing they may be called upon to make the decision that will prove decisive.

In the case of Premier final referee Noah Viliamu, you can add over a decade of service.

Viliamu was told at the start of the season that if he wanted the big game, he had to get match fit and listen to doyen former referee Murray O'Hara, who mentors the officials.

"I said, 'Sean [Fergusson] and Ben [Lourie] are thinking of not refereeing, so we need someone to put his hand up'," said Whanganui Rugby Referees Association facilitator Barry Banks.

"Everything that Murray says to him he takes on board and focuses on getting it right next time."

Viliamu's appointment brought a rush of emotion for the veteran.

"He was humble, so thankful, and is grasping the moment," said Banks.

"We just need someone in the middle who's calm, knows the rules and does it clearly and calmly as possible."

The Senior Division 1 final that will precede the Premier game will be no less intense, and the man for the moment will be ex-pat Australian Robbie Clark – a hands-on individual who referees all levels and coaches teams both at Whanganui Collegiate and the Under 14 representative side.

Clark and Viliamu have two unique styles – the latter wanting to set clear structure while the former favours advantage to try to keep the match flowing.

"Robbie is going to be fantastic there. He loves giving back," said Banks.

"His favourite quote is 'let it breathe'."

It was Clark who was called upon for the big moment in the semifinals – ruling Settler's Honey Ngamatapouri had not scored on fulltime in their six-point defeat to Waverley Harvesting Border.

Tellingly, Clark made his call after consultation with linesmen Barry Touzel, which reflects how passionate Clark has been about ensuring there are assistant referees (ARs) at all major games, rather than simple club touch judges.

"The 'team of three' is what Robbie calls it."

And covering the Senior Division 2 final at Spriggens Park, in just his second season, will be Scott Dowman, the former Marist player with Premier and Senior experience.

Having been one of those players that would grumble about certain calls, Banks says Dowman's contention now is that all coaches, managers and supporters who complain should walk just half a mile in a referee's shoes.

"He sort of feels like a sheep in wolf's clothing, coming to the meetings.

"I've got no doubt in 3-4 years' time, he will be one of our top referees."

Look out for City College teenager Lachlan Fisher stepping up as one of the ARs in the Division 2 playoff.