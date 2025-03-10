The council initiative – first proposed by the mayor – will bring together 40 residents randomly selected from those who register.

Each person will receive $500 to attend a series of four to five meetings facilitated by an independent expert and lasting about three hours each.

They will hear specialist advice, consider findings from a study on outdoor swimming in Whanganui, and develop a recommendation on outdoor swimming pools for elected representatives to consider during this year’s annual plan process.

The initiative is expected to cost $30,000.

Council chief executive David Langford said citizens' assemblies, which originated in ancient Rome, have been successful around the world because they bring together a diverse range of voices and allow participants time to explore an issue in depth.

“The strong level of interest we’re seeing confirms that people want to be involved in shaping decisions that matter to them,” Langford said.

The 40 participants will be chosen using a random selector tool and demographic information to make sure those selected reflect the Whanganui community.

Mayor Andrew Tripe said the council was always open to trying new and different ways of engaging with the community and he was pleased people were taking up the opportunity.

“I am looking forward to hearing the ideas for this important community decision,” Tripe said.

During last year’s annual plan process, the council proposed closing Whanganui East Pool because of upcoming capital and operating costs.

But community feedback strongly supported the pool and outdoor swimming in general, prompting a decision by elected members to keep the pool open for another season and commission a study on the future of the city’s facilities.

Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe. Photo / NZME

Normally, council officers would assess the study’s findings and identify a preferred option to bring to the council for discussion before any community consultation.

Instead, the assembly will develop a recommendation on behalf of the community.

Backing the citizens' assembly proposal last month, councillor Glenda Brown said it was an exciting opportunity.

“The community feel like we don’t listen to them much of the time. This is an example of democratic leadership.”

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air