Gavin Brooks was ready and waiting for a church service at Pākaitore/Moutoa Gardens on January 30. Photo / Laurel Stowell

Since the year began, some Whanganui churches have started using Pākaitore/Moutoa Gardens for outdoor Sunday services.

The combined churches include Te Puna o Wai Ora from Puriri St, and others, pastor Gavin Brooks said.

The churches found Covid-19 restrictions limiting at their indoor venues, Brooks said, so they gather in clusters outdoors for karakia, waiata and kōrero.

They chose Pākaitore because it is a special place of aroha where everyone can feel accepted, he said.

"It was set aside by our tūpunas for such a purpose, gathering of the people to exchange gifts of aroha for each other."

The service begins about 10.30am. The churches bring food and after the service they eat a lunch cooked by volunteers from the Koha Kai Collective.

The services can attract large groups, but Brooks didn't believe that was a danger.

"The environment of Pākaitore is always about our health and wellbeing, so it's quite natural when we come here to take precautions - not because of a mandate but because of being responsible people."

People were encouraged to take saliva tests at Inspire Manaaki Whānau, he said.

"Should anything emerge out of that, we immediately go into an isolation."

The gardens are also the venue for a Friday night market from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. It is open to all, vaccinated and unvaccinated, and it exists to help people develop an income, Brooks said.

Since it began, it has grown from four stalls to 11 or 12 stalls.

On Saturdays people are also meeting informally at the gardens.

"People just roll up and they know that the kaupapa on Saturday is around nurturing each other and supporting each other," Brooks said.

There are no buildings available for use, but people had brought gazebos.

The growing movement was one predicted by the late Rangi Pokiha, Tahupōtiki Wiremu Rātana and other prophets, Brooks said.

Covid-19 could have had a stifling and restricting effect, but has had a "catapulting" effect instead.

"Only a few months, and those things have sprung up."

The activities are not a protest reaction against the vaccination recommended by the Government, Brooks said.

"I'm not into protesting, or anything like that. It's more around creating a vision, revitalising and reformation, inclusive of all people.

"We don't want to create a dissension, separation or fear. We are doing everything practical that's helpful to the whole community," Brooks said.