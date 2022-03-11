Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui-born fashion designer Annah Stretton on 30 years in the industry

4 minutes to read
Annah Stretton spent the first six years of her life in Whanganui. Photo / Supplied

Annah Stretton spent the first six years of her life in Whanganui. Photo / Supplied

Mike Tweed
By
Mike Tweed

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui-born fashion designer, retailer and philanthropist Annah Stretton is marking 30 years in her industry with the release of a new book - Grit Before Grace.

It focuses on her own personal development, lessons learned,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.