Whanganui's Youth Council is looking for some new team members. Photo / NZME

Whanganui District Council's Youth Council is looking for a few new team members.

The Youth Council's membership includes 18 appointed local rangatahi and an appointed district councillor, at present Josh Chandulal-Mackay.

Four of the seats allocated to the Youth Council are yet to be filled.

The Youth Council at present is made up of co-chair Charlotte Hardy and youth councillors Carter Baum, Holly Davies, Raiha Maihaka, Olivia Archer, Renia Jones, Siobhan Sarkar, Marie-Claire (MC) Mahoney, Josephine Perkins, David Ritchie, Jonah Seeds and Greta Cox.

The Youth Council also has a volunteer crew that it wants to recruit for as well.

Youth Council project support officer Stacy White said the role of the Youth Council was to represent and be a voice for the community's young people.

Other duties include advising the council on matters of interest for youth in the Whanganui district, participating in projects that help all youth in the area, and taking part in leadership, development and team-building activities.

The Youth Council holds several formal meetings a year, with informal meetings occurring more frequently.

"Formal meetings run similarly to a local government meeting; there's an agenda, confirmation of minutes, a public forum, talk about finances, and discussion about current projects and initiatives that are being led by youth – for youth," White said.

"Being a youth councillor means making sure previously overlooked voices are acknowledged the way they should be, and making sure everyone's concerns and opinions are shown to be appreciated.

"It also means growing Whanganui as a fun community for the next generation, which happens through their voices being expressed – this is exceptionally important as this community will impact current and the future generations most significantly."

Interested young people can apply at https://tinyurl.com/WDCYC2022.