Neil Buddle at his Different Drum studio during last year's event. Photo / Lewis Gardner

This year's Artists Open Studios will go ahead under the red light setting, with scores of locations signed on.

The event's chair Neil Buddle said having "a whole bunch of small locations" made it possible to hold the event.

"That's just a stroke of luck," he said.

Buddle said the opening event had to be cancelled because there would have been too many people there.

"It has been difficult with such a changing context but we committed quite early on to go ahead," he said of the rest of the Open Studios event.

Most of the local artists wanted the event to carry on, Buddle said.

Vaccine passes will be required at all locations.

"Obviously there is some diversity of opinion within our own community around Covid, as there is in the wider community, so we have had some artists who have decided to withdraw for various reasons.

"It became clear that the only option was to be a 'vaccinated only' event though."

It was the responsible course of action, Buddle said, for stewards of the event and the community at large.

The event was cancelled in 2020 but went ahead last year.

"There was massive support in 2021 and it was great to see how lively town was," Buddle said.

"This year it is definitely not the same. We're predicting it will be a little more low key."

Buddle said vaccine passes would be checked at the event's base at the Community Arts Centre and attendees could also pick up lanyards there.

The 'Starting Point' exhibition at the centre will still run, albeit with limited numbers allowed inside at any one time.

"We have to follow all the guidelines and we need the public to be patient to help us follow and implement them."

Of the 82 studios originally on board, 64 remain.

Established studios, new entries and "old favourites" will be open to the public.

"We have so many wonderful, creative people here," Buddle said.

"If you tried your very best, there's no way you could get around them all in four days.

"There is still more than enough for people to enjoy."

Buddle said he thought the public had become accustomed to mask-wearing and scanning in.

"Some of our studios are pretty small so that might mean a little bit of waiting.

"We've encouraged them to put out a few garden chairs if they can. Again, we're just asking people to be respectful and patient."

Artists Open Studios takes place on the weekends of March 19-20 and 26-27 from 10am to 4pm.