Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui's Artists Open Studios still on despite red light rules

3 minutes to read
Neil Buddle at his Different Drum studio during last year's event. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Mike Tweed
By
Mike Tweed

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

This year's Artists Open Studios will go ahead under the red light setting, with scores of locations signed on.

The event's chair Neil Buddle said having "a whole bunch of small locations" made it possible

