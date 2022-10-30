It's two competitions and two wins for Gwyn Pardoe. Photo / Supplied

It's two competitions and two wins for Gwyn Pardoe. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui bodybuilder Gwyn Pardoe's rapid rise up the ranks has reached a new peak.

She is now the New Zealand Novice Figure Tall national champion, taking out the title in what was only her second competition.

Pardoe said there were "learning curves but no nerves" on the big day.

"As someone who is totally new to this, I thought it might be a bit dog-eat-dog," Pardoe said.

"It turns out everyone is just great mates out the back. There are little training tips and compliments about your bikini, or the shape of your earrings against your face.

"Then when you step out, it's all business."

Taking out her class meant going through for a shot at the overall figure title against the winners of the "Short" category - but it wasn't to be this year.

"There was a lot of competition in that," Pardoe said.

"The top three get brought out again to be judged against each other, but I didn't get a look-in.

"They have been training for years and years, and they're people I aspire to be like."

Her national victory comes three years after she took up the sport, and the Novice category is now a thing of the past.

The next competition will be the Great Lake Classic in Taupō next May.

In the off-season she would be trying to put on a bit of weight, Pardoe said.

"There's still experimentation, and this time it will be seeing if I can consume enough of the right food to be able to put on that weight where I want it to be."

Working on highlighting her back poses and not taking so long between sets were two other areas to work on.

"Apparently I talk a lot between sets, so I need to cut those breaks down."

Darren Faulkner says his day job as a stockman is a workout in and of itself. Photo / Mad Media

Fellow Whanganui bodybuilder Darren Faulkner won the Open Athletic class at the event.

He has now taken home three gold medals and a silver at national competitions during a 10-year career, although this was his first in the Open class.

A stockman by trade, Faulkner said his job was a workout before he even set foot in the gym to train.

"Work was really busy leading up to the comp and I had a few niggling injuries.

"It's physical stuff. I don't really even have to do much of a diet."

The Athletic class focussed on symmetry, proportion and leanness, Faulkner said.

He trains at Whanganui's City Fitness gym.

"Basically, you've got to be ripped.

"Next up, there will probably be some regional shows in 2023, and I'm looking in to going to Musclemania in America at the end of next year."



After her victory at last month's Lower North Island champs, Pardoe afforded herself some Caramilk cheesecake as a reward.

While there was "a bit of that" this time around, red meat had been her go-to.

"It was off to Lone Star for a burger, then a couple of days later it was steak night, which is something I wasn't allowed to do for a long time.

"I had eggs on top, fries, a taste of all the salads - then a really sore gut."