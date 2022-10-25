Teresa Henderson (left) and coach Wayne Watson have had a successful year. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui's Judo clubs have come back from this year's national championships laden with medals.

Ten-year-old Teresa Henderson from the Whanganui Judo Club added to her gold at the recent North Island champs by becoming the new junior girl's national open champion.

She came through a repechage to claim the title after losing her opening bout.

Coach Wayne Watson said there were no easy roads to get to the finals.

"Everyone there is trying to smash you into the mat. There's no other way of putting it.

"If it's a close fight you could be going for ten minutes, and that's where your fitness kicks in.

"Teresa knows now that if you put in the hard work you get the rewards."

Henderson said she began the sport at the age of six.

"I knew if I stuck at it I would actually get somewhere.

"I went to boxing for a couple of months but we were doing the same things over and over again and I wasn't enjoying it.

"In Judo you're fighting upstairs and on the ground. You learn a bit of everything."

The martial art incorporates a range of techniques executed from the standing position, as well as grappling on the ground.

Striking of any nature is not allowed.

This year's championships were held in Christchurch and attracted around 400 athletes.

Whanganui City College Judo Club came back with a big medal haul.

Head coach Garry Davies said all his judokas got on the podium, which was "pretty spectacular".

"Finn Brown (under 66kg senior men), Lucas Munn (over 66kg senior boys) and Dana Love (open veteran female and under 70kg veteran female) all won golds, and Finn also got a bronze in the senior men open.

"Then Jack Kinchilla got a bronze in his weight division (under 66kg senior men) and Jamie Connelly won a silver in hers (under 52kg senior girls)."

Finn Brown (left) and Jack Kinchella were on the podium at this year's national champs. Photo / Supplied

There hadn't been national championships for two years due to Covid-19, Davies said.

"Everybody is getting back into that competition arena and it was really nice to see those years of training has paid dividends for them

"They did really well in keeping focused and they are a great group to coach. They are on the mat three or four days a week and then there is the cardio and strength work as well."

Davies is also a New Zealand Judo coach and travelled to the Commonwealth Games with the national team.

Events like the world championships and the Commonwealth and Olympic Games were "very hard to get to".

"Judo has actually been dropped from the next Commonwealth Games so we are going to have to wait at least eight years.

"Lucas and Jamie have already indicated that it's something they want to aim for. They will be around the right age by then as well. They would have hit the senior circuit and be around 22-23 (years old).

"Like anything at that level, it's not something you just dip your toes into. It requires absolute dedication."

Judo was one of the most popular sports in the world, Watson said

"If you're fighting over in Europe you're like an All Black.

"There are things like the junior world champs as well.

It's a long road ahead for Teresa before that but if she keeps going the way she's going, anything is possible."

Teresa was awarded an orange belt following her success at the nationals.

Next, it's green, then blue, brown, and black.

"I said that if she came back with a gold from the nationals she would get the grade," Watson said.

"There was added incentive to go hard out too."