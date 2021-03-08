Whanganui artist Jack Marsden Mayer's latest public sculpture unveiled

Jack Marsden Mayer and Department of Conservation community rangers Lisa Lamberton and Katy Newton unveiling the new sign and sculpture at Kai Iwi Beach. Photo / Bevan Conley

A Whanganui artist has unveiled his latest masterpiece to the public.

Animal Driftwood Sculptures owner Jack Marsden Mayer has partnered with the Department of Conservation (DoC) on his latest creation - a driftwood seal, situated near the toilets at Kai Iwi Beach.

DoC approached Marsden Mayer about the project at the end of 2020.

With the goal of spreading awareness about the seals, often seen at Kai Iwi, DoC has created an informative sign about what people should do if they see one wandering around.

The project has been funded by the Public Art Fund, Whanganui & Partners and DoC.

DoC community ranger Katy Newton said the unveiling was a wider part of Sea Week, which started on Saturday, March 6.

"We frequently have seals at the beach here," Newton said.

"So when people see seals on the beach they often think they are injured or lost and they call DoC or council. The purpose of the sign is to give the public some information if they see one.

"Hopefully there will be some community awareness and maybe we might get fewer calls."

Marsden Mayer, who has been designing wooden creations for 14 years, said he enjoyed making something he hadn't done before.

"It turned out good. It's my first seal. It's nice doing an animal for the first time, it feels a bit exciting."

Making journeys up and down the coastline from Whanganui to Wellington to find his driftwood, Marsden Mayer said it was always a bit tricky trying to find and piece together a creation.

He has created a number of pieces for public spaces, his last being the Castlecliff sign on the corner of Rangiora St and Cornfoot St.

"You just have to make sure it's a shape that is stable and solid, just in case anything happens. Just making it as solid as possible, but things can always be broken."